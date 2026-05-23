Aimotion and Google Cloud Collaborate to Scale AI-Driven Automotive Marketing Globally

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the "Boundless Cloud, Global Motion" Executive Roundtable hosted at Google’s Asia-Pacific Headquarters, Aimotion—an AI company specializing in automotive marketing and customer acquisition for high-ticket, long-decision-cycle industries—shared its latest collaboration outcomes with Google Cloud. Leveraging Google Cloud’s computing infrastructure, the two companies have pioneered a full-funnel commercial best practice for "Automotive + AI Social Media Lead Generation."

Navigating Traffic Shifts and Conversion Challenges with AI

Currently, globalizing automakers face a severe marketing disconnect. On the front end, the comprehensive shift of user attention to social media, coupled with cross-cultural differences and traffic fragmentation, has created increasing pressure around content localization and conversion efficiency. On the back end, public domain traffic frequently leaks through the funnel. Operational challenges around fragmented channels and lead attribution are severely constraining automakers’ online customer acquisition.

To address this, Aimotion has partnered with Google Cloud to integrate cloud technology with vertical industry workflows. This practice successfully dismantles the business silos between traffic acquisition and lead generation, creating an automated marketing engine centered on conversion efficiency.

Hongyu Zhang, CEO of Aimotion, stated: "To truly operationalize AI in enterprise environments, relying solely on general foundation models is not enough; possessing industry-specific vertical data is imperative. Backed by Google Cloud’s infrastructure, we have integrated Aimotion’s proprietary data—including millions of car buyer personas, an exclusive knowledge graph, and tens of thousands of visual assets—directly into automakers’ social media workflows. We are proud to build this best practice for global automotive marketing, enabling multi-agent collaboration (Agentic AI) systems to deliver measurable operational value."

Building a Multi-Agent AI Workflow for Automotive Marketing

Powered by a multi-agent AI system, this AI-driven marketing platform has achieved end-to-end automated operations in real-world automotive business scenarios:

Content Generation & Distribution: Supported by the Creative Production Agent, the platform enables scalable production of marketing creatives, short-form videos, and AI-assisted livestream content, helping brands expand audience engagement across social platforms.

Customer Engagement & Lead Conversion: The Growth Agent automates real-time customer interactions across messaging channels, helping businesses engage high-intent prospects, improve lead response times, and increase showroom appointment conversion while maintaining visibility throughout the customer journey.

Operational Intelligence & Optimization: The Data Intelligence Agent monitors and deeply analyzes core metrics in real time. By integrating global data, it continuously optimizes the conversion funnel, empowering automakers to make data-driven commercial decisions.

Real-World Commercial Impact: Scaling Operations with Reliable AI

Spanning the entire lifecycle of traffic generation, conversion, and management, Aimotion’s solution delivers immediate commercial returns in enterprise deployments:

Scaling Content Production

To meet the high visual quality and brand consistency standards of automotive marketing, Aimotion leverages advanced visual AI models to scale creative production beyond traditional capacity constraints. The platform supports high-volume production workloads across global automotive marketing operations. It condenses a standard 4-hour manual video production process down to just 10 minutes, helping automotive dealers achieve an over 30x increase in operational efficiency.

Improving Reliability in Enterprise AI Deployment

Relying on the logical reasoning and multimodal understanding capabilities of Google Cloud’s models, Aimotion has built an automated content quality inspection system. In complex cross-lingual scenarios, the system performs millisecond-level checks on full-modality content. Factual errors and hallucination rates have decreased by 21% compared to general models, while the high-quality usable content output rate remains stable at over 93%. This mitigates brand safety risks and transforms AI into a dependable, production-ready solution for enterprises.

The global expansion of the automotive industry has entered a phase of deep operations, where the key to winning relies heavily on customer engagement and operational efficiency. The collaboration between Aimotion and Google Cloud provides automakers with a replicable AI commercial blueprint. Moving forward, both parties will continue to focus on authentic commercial implementations to accelerate the intelligent upgrade of the global automotive industry.

CONTACT: contact@ai-motion.ai

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