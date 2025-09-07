AIR RACE X – A New Era of Aerial Motorsport, Powered by Cutting-Edge Technology – 2025 Series Finale Decided in Osaka!

The City Skies Turn into a Race Circuit!

Yoshihide Muroya, Patrick Davidson, and Aarron Deliu – the world’s top pilots go head-to-head in an ultimate showdown above Osaka.

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A brand-new form of motorsport has taken flight, transforming city skylines into racetracks. From Osaka’s high-rise cityscape to Shibuya’s iconic scramble crossing, AIR RACE X brings the impossible to life. By combining actual flight data recorded around the world with XR technology, the series overlays racing action directly onto real urban landscapes – creating aerial circuits never before thought possible.



AIR RACE X 2025 Final Round Official Results. © AIR RACE X

Pilots push their limits at speeds exceeding 400 km/h and forces up to 12G, where split-second decisions define victory or defeat. The outcome is revealed in real time, allowing fans anywhere in the world to share the same adrenaline and intensity as if they were right at the venue.



2024 Series Champion Yoshihide Muroya and 2025 Series Champion Patrick Davidson. © AIR RACE X

Evolving from the world-famous Air Race World Championship, AIR RACE X has re-emerged as a next-generation motorsport – blending digital and real-world racing. This bold new chapter is already capturing global attention as it opens the door to an entirely new sporting experience.

The latest stage was the AIR RACE X 2025 Sekisui House Osaka Umekita Digital Race, held on September 6, 2025. Defending champion Yoshihide Muroya (Japan / LEXUS PATHFINDER AIR RACING), challenger Patrick Davidson (South Africa / Team 77), and rising star Aarron Deliu (Australia / Aarron Deliu Racing) clashed in a three-way battle that electrified the fans.

Round 1: Patrick Claims the Opener

At the April season opener (Fukushima Remote), Patrick topped qualifying, with Muroya second. The final played out in the same order, giving Patrick the first victory of the season. Muroya began his campaign with second place, while debutant Deliu impressed with fifth, making his presence felt as a rookie.

Round 2: Muroya Strikes Back

The second round (INFINITE SKY, July) saw Deliu soar to the top of qualifying, followed by Muroya in second and Patrick in third. In the semifinals, Muroya overcame Patrick, then went on to defeat Deliu in the final for his first win of the season. Deliu placed second, Patrick third – and the championship tightened into a three-way battle, with Muroya leading the standings, Patrick second, and Deliu third.

Final Round: Patrick Seals the Championship with a Comeback

The finale in Osaka’s Umeda district was heated from the start. Deliu led qualifying, followed by Muroya and Patrick. In the semifinals, Muroya and Patrick met once again. In a nail-biting duel, Patrick came out on top, then defeated Deliu in the final to win the race – and with it, reclaimed the series lead. Patrick Davidson was crowned the 2025 AIR RACE X Champion.

Final Round – Official Results

1st (28 pts): Patrick Davidson (Team 77)

2nd (26 pts): Aarron Deliu (Aarron Deliu Racing)

3rd (20 pts): Yoshihide Muroya (LEXUS PATHFINDER AIR RACING)

4th (12 pts): Martin Šonka (Red Bull Team Šonka)

5th (10 pts): Emma McDonald (Beyond Gravity)

6th (8 pts): Mika Brageot (#11 Racing)

7th (6 pts): Juan Velarde (Team Velarde)

8th (4 pts): Petr Kopfstein (Kopfstein Racing)

2025 Series – Final Standings

1st (79 pts): Patrick Davidson (Team 77)

2nd (73 pts): Yoshihide Muroya (LEXUS PATHFINDER AIR RACING)

3rd (62 pts): Aarron Deliu (Aarron Deliu Racing)

4th (40 pts): Martin Šonka (Red Bull Team Šonka)

5th (22 pts): Emma McDonald (Beyond Gravity)

6th (22 pts): Juan Velarde (Team Velarde)

7th (20 pts): Petr Kopfstein (Kopfstein Racing)

8th (20 pts): Mika Brageot (#11 Racing)

As an innovative motorsport that fuses real flight data with cutting-edge technology, AIR RACE X delivers an entirely new viewing experience to fans worldwide. This groundbreaking challenge continues to push boundaries – and the eyes of the world will remain on what comes next.

Source