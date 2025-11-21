Air traffic controllers, technicians with perfect attendance in shutdown to get $10,000 bonuses, FAA says

An airplane takes off from New York’s Laguardia Airport after the FAA ordered flight cuts at 40 major airports amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., November 7, 2025.

Air traffic controllers and technicians with perfect attendance during the government shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses, the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said this week.

The bonuses will go to 776 controllers and technicians, who will receive notification next week with payments going out by Dec. 9, the FAA and DOT said. There are about 11,000 fully certified air traffic controllers in the U.S., according to their union.

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a release late Thursday.

The DOT and FAA didn’t immediately say whether preplanned vacation time or fatigue calls would disqualify controllers and technicians from the bonus.

An increase in absences of air traffic controllers, who were required to work without their regular paychecks during the more than 40-day shutdown, the longest ever, forced airlines to slow or cancel flights. The shutdown ended Nov. 12 with a bill to fund the government through January.

The shutdown’s disruptions and additional strain on air traffic controllers, many of whom are already required to work six-day weeks, sparked an outcry from the aviation industry, which urged lawmakers to ensure critical workers aren’t left without pay if there’s another shutdown.