Air traffic staffing shortages disrupt thousands of flights while FAA-mandated cancellations to worsen next week if shutdown continues

A Republic Airways plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Nearly 7,000 U.S. flights were delayed and more than 2,000 were canceled on Saturday amid across-the-country air traffic controller staffing shortages, and the country’s airlines will have to cut hundreds more flights next week if Congress can’t come to a solution to end the government shutdown — now the longest in U.S. history.
Trump administration officials this week ordered airlines to start cutting flights at 40 busy U.S. airports on Friday, blaming “increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers” in large part due to the shutdown.
Late Friday, Senate Republicans rejected a Democrat proposal to reopen the government.
“Due to the prolonged government shutdown and nationwide air traffic control staffing shortages, we, like most airlines, are experiencing additional and widespread delays and cancellations across the country today despite the advanced cancellations that the FAA required us to make,” American Airlines said in a notice to customers Saturday. “We, again, urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown.”
Air traffic controllers, along with airport security screeners, are required to work during the shutdown without receiving their regular paychecks. Federal workers will miss their second full paycheck on Monday, according to their union. Some controllers have taken second jobs to make ends meet, union officials have said.
Almost 2,200 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday as of 9:30 p.m. ET, about 7% of the day’s schedule, according to aviation-data firm Cirium. Around a third of that number was canceled early in the day, on par with a day of severe thunderstorms, which can be disruptive, though they’re routine. Cirium said Friday ranked as the 72nd worst for cancellations since Jan. 1, 2024.
Under the FAA’s order, the flight cuts will increase to 6% of schedules, 8% by Thursday and 10% next Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Friday that cuts could eventually reach up to 20% of schedules, although he didn’t elaborate. Airlines weren’t required to cut international flights.
The disruptions are occurring at a generally low travel season, but the key Thanksgiving holiday weekend is less than three weeks away. The impact for airlines could quadruple given how fares during that high-demand period spike, Seaport Research Partners airline analyst Daniel McKenzie said in a note on Friday.
Airlines this week waived date-change fees for travelers on affected flights and noted they can also request a refund. Airline executives stated that many customers were being rebooked on alternative flights, while last-minute changes sent others scrambling for other arrangements. Hertz, for example, stated on Thursday that, when the FAA made its flight-cut announcement, one-way car rentals increased by 20% over the same two-day period a year earlier.
Delays rose throughout the day Saturday, with more than 6,700 late-arriving U.S. flights, according to FlightAware. Air traffic control staffing shortages prompted delays at major airports including Delta Air Lines hub Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, United Airlines hubs Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a busy American hub, as well as Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Here are the airports where the FAA and DOT cuts apply:
Impacted airports:
- ANC – Anchorage International
- ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- BOS – Boston Logan International
- BWI – Baltimore/Washington International
- CLT – Charlotte Douglas International
- CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- DAL – Dallas Love
- DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National
- DEN – Denver International
- DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International
- DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- EWR – Newark Liberty International
- FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- HNL – Honolulu International
- HOU – Houston Hobby
- IAD – Washington Dulles International
- IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- IND – Indianapolis International
- JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International
- LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International
- LAX – Los Angeles International
- LGA – New York LaGuardia
- MCO – Orlando International
- MDW – Chicago Midway
- MEM – Memphis International
- MIA – Miami International
- MSP – Minneapolis/St. Paul International
- OAK – Oakland International
- ONT – Ontario International
- ORD – Chicago O’Hare International
- PDX – Portland International
- PHL – Philadelphia International
- PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- SAN – San Diego International
- SDF – Louisville International
- SEA – Seattle/Tacoma International
- SFO – San Francisco International
- SLC – Salt Lake City International
- TEB – Teterboro
- TPA – Tampa International