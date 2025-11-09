Sunday, November 9, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAir traffic staffing shortages disrupt thousands of flights while FAA-mandated cancellations to...
Travel

Air traffic staffing shortages disrupt thousands of flights while FAA-mandated cancellations to worsen next week if shutdown continues

admin
By admin
0
1

A Republic Airways plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nearly 7,000 U.S. flights were delayed and more than 2,000 were canceled on Saturday amid across-the-country air traffic controller staffing shortages, and the country’s airlines will have to cut hundreds more flights next week if Congress can’t come to a solution to end the government shutdown — now the longest in U.S. history.

Trump administration officials this week ordered airlines to start cutting flights at 40 busy U.S. airports on Friday, blaming “increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers” in large part due to the shutdown.

Late Friday, Senate Republicans rejected a Democrat proposal to reopen the government.

“Due to the prolonged government shutdown and nationwide air traffic control staffing shortages, we, like most airlines, are experiencing additional and widespread delays and cancellations across the country today despite the advanced cancellations that the FAA required us to make,” American Airlines said in a notice to customers Saturday. “We, again, urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown.”

Air traffic controllers, along with airport security screeners, are required to work during the shutdown without receiving their regular paychecks. Federal workers will miss their second full paycheck on Monday, according to their union. Some controllers have taken second jobs to make ends meet, union officials have said.

Almost 2,200 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday as of 9:30 p.m. ET, about 7% of the day’s schedule, according to aviation-data firm Cirium. Around a third of that number was canceled early in the day, on par with a day of severe thunderstorms, which can be disruptive, though they’re routine. Cirium said Friday ranked as the 72nd worst for cancellations since Jan. 1, 2024.

Under the FAA’s order, the flight cuts will increase to 6% of schedules, 8% by Thursday and 10% next Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Friday that cuts could eventually reach up to 20% of schedules, although he didn’t elaborate. Airlines weren’t required to cut international flights.

How the government shutdown will affect your air travel plans

The disruptions are occurring at a generally low travel season, but the key Thanksgiving holiday weekend is less than three weeks away. The impact for airlines could quadruple given how fares during that high-demand period spike, Seaport Research Partners airline analyst Daniel McKenzie said in a note on Friday.

Airlines this week waived date-change fees for travelers on affected flights and noted they can also request a refund. Airline executives stated that many customers were being rebooked on alternative flights, while last-minute changes sent others scrambling for other arrangements. Hertz, for example, stated on Thursday that, when the FAA made its flight-cut announcement, one-way car rentals increased by 20% over the same two-day period a year earlier.

Delays rose throughout the day Saturday, with more than 6,700 late-arriving U.S. flights, according to FlightAware. Air traffic control staffing shortages prompted delays at major airports including Delta Air Lines hub Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, United Airlines hubs Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and at  Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a busy American hub, as well as Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Here are the airports where the FAA and DOT cuts apply:

Impacted airports:

  1. ANC – Anchorage International
  2. ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
  3. BOS – Boston Logan International
  4. BWI – Baltimore/Washington International
  5. CLT – Charlotte Douglas International
  6. CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
  7. DAL – Dallas Love
  8. DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National
  9. DEN – Denver International
  10. DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International
  11. DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
  12. EWR – Newark Liberty International
  13. FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
  14. HNL – Honolulu International
  15. HOU – Houston Hobby
  16. IAD – Washington Dulles International
  17. IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental
  18. IND – Indianapolis International
  19. JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International
  20. LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International
  21. LAX – Los Angeles International
  22. LGA – New York LaGuardia
  23. MCO – Orlando International
  24. MDW – Chicago Midway
  25. MEM – Memphis International
  26. MIA – Miami International
  27. MSP – Minneapolis/St. Paul International
  28. OAK – Oakland International
  29. ONT – Ontario International
  30. ORD – Chicago O’Hare International
  31. PDX – Portland International
  32. PHL – Philadelphia International
  33. PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International
  34. SAN – San Diego International
  35. SDF – Louisville International
  36. SEA – Seattle/Tacoma International
  37. SFO – San Francisco International
  38. SLC – Salt Lake City International
  39. TEB – Teterboro
  40. TPA – Tampa International

Read more CNBC airline news

Source

Previous article
iQIYI International Hosts iJOY 2026 Thailand, as ‘Running Man Thailand’, Produced with SBS Studio Prism, Makes Its Debut
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024