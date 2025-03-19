Alamar Biosciences Announces First Five Distribution Partners, Expanding Commercial Support in Asia Pacific

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is pleased to announce the signing of five new distribution partners to expand its global presence. The company has partnered with established industry leaders across key international markets to enhance access to its innovative proteomics technologies.

The newly signed distribution partners include:

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding partners to the Alamar network,” said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences, “Their deep expertise in the life sciences industry and strong regional presence will allow us to bring our next-generation proteomics solutions to more researchers and clinicians worldwide.”

Alamar’s technology empowers scientists to achieve groundbreaking insights in biomarker discovery, drug development, and disease research. Through these new partnerships, researchers in Asia-Pacific will now have enhanced access to Alamar’s cutting-edge platforms and technical support.

Alamar remains committed to supporting the scientific community with best-in-class tools that enable high-sensitivity protein analysis. For more information on Alamar’s distribution network and solutions, visit alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company’s proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.