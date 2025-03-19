Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsAlamar Biosciences Announces First Five Distribution Partners, Expanding Commercial Support in Asia...
Media News

Alamar Biosciences Announces First Five Distribution Partners, Expanding Commercial Support in Asia Pacific

admin
By admin
0
6

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is pleased to announce the signing of five new distribution partners to expand its global presence. The company has partnered with established industry leaders across key international markets to enhance access to its innovative proteomics technologies.


The newly signed distribution partners include:

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding partners to the Alamar network,” said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences, “Their deep expertise in the life sciences industry and strong regional presence will allow us to bring our next-generation proteomics solutions to more researchers and clinicians worldwide.”

Alamar’s technology empowers scientists to achieve groundbreaking insights in biomarker discovery, drug development, and disease research. Through these new partnerships, researchers in Asia-Pacific will now have enhanced access to Alamar’s cutting-edge platforms and technical support.

Alamar remains committed to supporting the scientific community with best-in-class tools that enable high-sensitivity protein analysis. For more information on Alamar’s distribution network and solutions, visit alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company’s proprietary NULISA™ Platform along with the ARGO™ HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Source: Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Source

Previous article
Lessons from a vaccinated daughter of a vaccine-hesitant mother
Next article
Boeing shares jump as CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is easing
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024