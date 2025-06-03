Alaska Airlines to make Europe debut with Rome flights next year

Alaska Airlines plans to start its first flights to Europe next year with nonstop service to Rome from Seattle.

The Seattle-based carrier’s new route is enabled by its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines — and its fleet of long-haul jets — last year.

Flights are set to begin in May and will go on sale in the fall, Alaska said Tuesday. The four-times-a-week service will use Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, which are in the combined company’s fleet after the merger.

Alaska plans to add a host of long-haul international destinations through the end of the decade from Seattle.

“We are serious about building a global gateway out of Seattle, and we will serve the major demand markets,” said Alaska’s chief commercial officer, Andrew Harrison.