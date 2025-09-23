Alliance Laundry Systems Highlights Laundromats as the Next Big Investment Opportunity

Rinse. Repeat. Profit.

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a market hungry for recession-resistant, high-yield ventures, laundromats are making a clean comeback. Alliance Laundry Systems, the nation’s leading provider of commercial laundry solutions, is calling on investors to take a fresh look at the laundromat industry a sector now re-emerging as one of Australia’s most lucrative small business opportunities.



BOWDEN LAUNDRETTE, Adelaide

Alliance Laundry Systems is redefining the future of cleanliness through unmatched quality, cutting-edge innovation, and a bold commitment to sustainability. With a legacy rooted in performance and a vision focused on tomorrow’s challenges, Alliance continues to set the global standard for laundry excellence.

The laundromat industry offers low overheads, minimal staffing requirements, and consistent demand regardless of economic conditions. As urban density increases and rental living becomes the norm, the need for reliable, accessible laundry services is only growing.

From high-efficiency washers and dryers to smart systems that optimize energy and water use, Alliance Laundry Systems delivers solutions that empower businesses, communities, and households alike. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands reflects decades of engineering expertise and a deep understanding of customer needs across industries.

“Laundromats are no longer just coin-operated machines in the corner they’re smart, scalable businesses with real community impact,” said Michael Beltrame, Regional Sales Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Whether you’re launching a laundromat, upgrading hospitality operations, or seeking reliable residential solutions, Alliance Laundry Systems is the partner of choice for those who demand performance, integrity, and impact.

Our Brands

Speed Queen®: Founded in 1908, Speed Queen has earned its reputation by crafting commercial-grade washers and dryers featuring stainless steel tubs and high-speed gearing for unmatched durability and performance.

Huebsch®: Renowned for intuitive, remote-enabled management systems and eco-friendly efficiency, Huebsch simplifies operations with smart controls that save time, water, and energy.

Primus®: A premium brand with over a century of expertise, Primus delivers innovative laundry solutions engineered for minimal resource consumption and maximum reliability across industries.

IPSO®: Founded in 1973, IPSO has become the world’s most dependable manufacturer of commercial laundry equipment, offering a full range of washer-extractors, dryers, and ironers built for ultimate efficiency and durability. Innovations like the Cygnus control platform, OPTimum overdry prevention, and Evolis touch control with IPSO Connect dashboard deliver energy savings and user-friendly operation. Supported by over 150 local partners in 100+ countries, IPSO ensures exceptional service and reliability.

Why Invest Now?

Profitabie and attractive ROI

Simple operations with low staffing needs

Essential service with growing urban demand

Unmatched reliability and support

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or exploring your first venture, Alliance Laundry Systems invites you to explore the future of laundry and the business potential it holds.

Are you ready to invest in a laundromat?

Visit Alliance Laundry Systems | A Legacy of laundry leadership, or contact Michael Beltrame at michael.beltrame@alliancels.com to learn more.

Speed Queen: Speed Queen | Built Better to Last Longer

Huebsch: Huebsch Makes Laundry Simple with Easy-to-Use Technology.

Primus: Innovative and Durable Laundry Equipment

IPSO: IPSO, innovative laundry solutions



Bubble Buddies Laundromat, Sydney

Source