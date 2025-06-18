Amazon is selling a $100 digital meat thermometer for $69 (and 9 more can’t-miss deals)

The newest iPad is an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag with room to spare. With a spacious 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before it feel like an old tube TV.

If you’ve got a habit of toggling among a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages simultaneously, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame.