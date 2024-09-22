Amazon Prime Day 2024: Early deals to shop now and everything we know about the October Big Deal Days sale

Amazon has announced dates for its October Prime Day. Called, officially, Prime Big Deal Days, this fall’s event will run from October 8 through October 9 the holiday season’s big preamble. October Prime Day is your big chance to grab top-selling gadgets, gifts and must-haves across categories at massive discounts… all before the mad dash for gifts the season is known for.

If you consider yourself a savvy shopper who hits the event every year, you know that the MSRPs of some products might be inflated and aren’t real deals. But if you haven’t been tracking the prices of all the fan-favorite items, don’t worry: We’re here to guide you and help make every dollar count.

To ensure you’re properly prepped, we’re sharing everything we know, including a few early October Prime Day deals you can snag right this moment.

When is Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon just released the official dates of its fall Prime Big Deal Days sales event for 2024: Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, officially beginning at 3 A.M. EST on the 8th. But you don’t have to wait to start shopping markdowns — read on to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon’s October Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days addition came in 2022, when Amazon introduced the Prime Early Access Sale that October as a discount-heavy kickoff to holiday shopping. Last year, they officially changed the name to Prime Big Deal Days to complement the popular July Prime Day event.

If you’re not yet a Prime member but still want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, don’t sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more all year ’round.) Not ready to join the club? You can sign up for Amazon Prime any time, including during October Prime Day itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you’ll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at October Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like fall fashion finds, home entertaining must-haves, and classics like tech and kitchenware. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering discounts on its own products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more. We expect some truly “big deals” on big-ticket items including electronics and appliances.

How do I find the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for October Prime Day 2024. We’ll have category experts on deck to keep you updated on all the marked-down must-haves. We’ll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you’re getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Prime Big Deal Days, so check back often for updates.

The best early Amazon October Prime Day deals

October Prime Day deals won’t be live until, well, October! However, Amazon is already rolling out early markdowns as a lead-up to its second Prime Day of the year. Snap up these steals now.

Amazon Never mind that it’s a previous-generation model. iPads hold their value and this iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period — especially at this heavily discounted price. $199 at Amazon

Amazon Is your yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. Save $51 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Amazon Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he’s surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we’ve ever seen them. Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Hopopro We haven’t seen the price on this shower head dip this low in months. This fixed shower head is high flow, has five different settings and is made with rust-proof chrome. This shower head has a massive fanbase — it’s racked up nearly 15,000 five-star reviews peppered with phrases like “rivals the high-end ones” for its high-pressure flow. It’s easy to install — you won’t need to call a plumber to get it up and running. It’s a fixed head but you can adjust the angles, thanks to the ball joint. This shower head is also made with rust-proof chrome and has 47 self-cleaning nozzles. Shoppers can’t say enough good things about it. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick ’em on the wall. Some colors, like rose gold, retail for $70, so the fact that this one is over 70% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $54 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon You might not be able to drink pumpkin spice lattes all day, but your home can smell like one! More than 10,000 shoppers have purchased this No. 1 bestselling beauty in the past month alone, and the number is sure to go up from there. It contains notes of baked pumpkins, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar — is your mouth watering yet? Better add it to your cart while it’s over 45% off. $17 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It was a few dollars lower for July Prime Day, but whenever it dips down to $15 or less, you know you’re getting a worthwhile deal. Check out our beauty editor’s full CosRx review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it’s “not too tight.” Save $22 with coupon | Lowest price ever $28 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. And now this set is only $40 (down from $70). The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, but it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot-air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it’s on sale for one of its best prices yet (nearly 50% off). $37 at Amazon

Amazon These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple is an in-demand brand that doesn’t need to have sales, so when it does, it’s worth taking note. $89 at Amazon

Amazon We’re on the brink of a transitional clothing season, and whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. At over 60% off, it’s a great time to buy. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $27 with coupon | Editor-approved $15 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You’d be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you’re still getting it for close to as low as we’ve seen with this deal. Save $273 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon A top-selling Roomba that’s down to just $180 — its lowest price ever? We’ll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $179 at Amazon

Amazon Ready to do some Apple picking? You don’t even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it’s on sale for a tidy discount. Don’t be deterred by the fact that this isn’t the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $849 at Amazon

Amazon Yahoo’s senior home writer talked to experts to find the best fire pits for your backyard, and if you’re in the market for one that doubles as a grill, the Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit may be your meal ticket. It has a removable grill grate for easy cooking, and it’s on sale for less than $100. The adjustable grate is a s’mores-making, hot dog-browning, veggie-roasting dream — and it’s sure to provide some cozy nights come autumn. $95 at Amazon

Amazon At 4.5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won’t take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you’ll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen, we’ll happily take a nice discount. $299 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. $25 at Amazon

