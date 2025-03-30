Amazon Spring Sale kitchen deals: Save big on 10 products from HexClad, KitchenAid, Yeti and more

As a former professional baker who now makes a living hunting for deals, I’ve often got dough on the brain — and I don’t mean cookie dough (much as I love it). I’m talking about cold, hard cash — and how to spend less of it. Right now, I’m zeroing in on high-quality kitchen tools at deep discounts, which is why I’ve spent the week going through deals from the Amazon Spring Sale. Truth bomb: These types of savings events can be hit or miss, so I was giddy about finding some of my choice items (and a few that I’ve been eyeing) majorly marked down. Several of my picks are down to their lowest prices ever, making this a sale that, to me, rivals Prime Day.

And by “choice items” I mean ones that passed the exacting tests I put them through back when I spent all day, every day working with food — and am now using that know-how to write about the best kitchen finds. So take my word for it when I declare an item is worth its price tag. Because “deals” aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. In fact, I’d argue most are about as thrilling as a limp french fry.

But speaking of foods that should be crunchy, this Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is on sale for its best price in over a year at nearly 50% off. And the always-favorite Our Place nonstick pan is down to its lowest price ever. Those are just a couple of my top 10 kitchen deal picks, but there’s no knowing when they’ll be eighty-sixed. Better scoop ’em up before they’re toast.

The best Amazon Spring Sale kitchen deals

Amazon This little whizzer is one of my most-reached-for kitchen gadgets, and it’s still going strong at about a decade old. It’s super compact, but it’s powerful enough to blitz nuts into butters, and I also use it to bring certain kinds of doughs together in a jiffy. It’s perfect for pureeing vegetables into sauces and soups, emulsifying dressings … I’ve even used it to make whipped cream when I don’t feel like whisking by hand. At just $29, I’d totally buy another if mine weren’t still working as perfectly as it is. $29 at Amazon

Amazon Talk about a price slash! This is the knife brand Ina Garten herself swears by, and if it’s got the Barefoot Contessa’s seal of approval, you know it’s high quality. “They’re an investment, but if you take care of them, they’ll last a lifetime!” she says. This attractive knife set has just about every type of blade a home cook could ask for, and it’s down to a record low — yes, this even beats its Black Friday price. I don’t even need new knives and I’m tempted to add it to my cart! Save $114 | Lowest price ever $206 at Amazon

Amazon Is it weird to have a crush on a piece of cookware? Asking for me, because this sleek stainless steel beauty is really close to winning a permanent spot on my stovetop. I have the popular Always Pan 2.0 (also on sale), but this one’s ultra-durable (it’s oven-safe up to 1,000° F). Like all of Our Place’s cookware, this nonstick pan is made without “forever chemicals” for peace of mind. This skillet, however, also boasts an aluminum core for excellent heat conductivity, as well as a strong titanium interior. The handle doubles as a resting spot for an included wooden spatula, and at just 3.4 pounds, it’s quite light compared to other metal cookware. At nearly 40% off, this is as low as I’ve ever seen it. Save $75 | Lowest price ever $120 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve been trying to reduce the amount of plastic in my kitchen, and thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these sturdy glass containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They’re not made of just any glass, either: We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does this conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it makes the containers oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value — I’ve yet to see them dip lower in over a year. Save $32 with Prime $38 at Amazon

Amazon I swear by instant-read kitchen thermometers for consistency, and this high-tech gizmo will take all the guesswork out of grilling, roasting and baking by letting you know the internal and external temperatures of the foods you’re preparing. One Yahoo writer and her husband tried it out, saying they’ve “never grilled better meat — it almost feels like cheating.” (Check out her full Meater review for more.) Grilling season is starting up again, so if you know someone who could use a foolproof method for ensuring their famous ribs are perfectly cooked? Look no further. It’s over 30% off, and when expensive steaks are on the line? You want to ensure they’re edible, or else that’s just money down the drain. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Gordon Ramsay himself is a fan of this brand, which is known for its one-of-a-kind cookware that combines the best qualities of stainless steel, nonstick and cast iron. This highly rated pan has a good amount of surface area at 12 inches long (ideal for searing), but its taller sides also make it suitable for saucier dishes. The hexagonal etching on the pan’s interior encourages browning (AKA flavor), and this vessel can safely go inside ovens of up to 900° F. The glass lid allows you to check on your food as it cooks (it’s oven safe up to 400° F), and at $46 off, this is as low as it’s been since Black Friday. $183 at Amazon

Amazon Goldilocks herself would approve of this 6-cup Brita that’s not too big, not too small — but just the right size to fit inside the fridge without taking up too much space. It comes with a standard filter that targets benzene, cadmium, mercury, chlorine and asbestos impurities, and will last about two months before needing a replacement (there’s even a SmartLight indicator that’ll let you know when it’s time for a swap!). At over 40% off, it’s just a buck more than its lowest price ever. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Air fryers are hardly anything new, and with so many on the market, they can start to blur together. That said, if I were looking to purchase one today, it would be this model, which, at nearly 50% off, is down to its best price since last spring. Here’s what I like about it: At 6 quarts, it’s roomy enough to fit enough servings for a small group without taking up a ton of counter space. But what I really like is the fact that it has a viewing window (with a light!) — a feature my air fryer is sadly without. Ah, to be able to check on my food while it cooks without opening the drawer and allowing precious heat to escape! $90 at Amazon

Amazon Sipping lukewarm coffee is arguably worse than a morning with no coffee at all, which might explain why these vacuum-insulated espresso cups have a 4.9-star average rating. Reviewers say they keep java nice and hot, plus they’re dishwasher-safe, highly durable (bring ’em camping) and stackable to save space. This pretty lilac pair is down to its lowest price of all time, as is this chic dark red. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $24 at Amazon

Amazon Any home baker who wants to take their pastry skills to the next level ought to own a stand mixer, and this is the very model that graces Ina Garten’s kitchen. (Same color too!) Yes, KitchenAids are an investment, but they’re highly versatile appliances that are built to last … and last. Plus, this top-seller is down to its best price in months. Sure, you can get away with using an inexpensive hand mixer for many baking tasks. That said, this KitchenAid is much more efficient when it comes to whipping egg whites and sugar for making meringue or kneading bread dough (it comes with a dough hook attachment). It’s also ideal for multitasking since you can leave it to do the mixing while you take care of other prep work and cleanup. Trust me, when it comes to convenience, it’ll pay for itself within the first few uses. Related: Stand mixer or hand mixer? A pro baker explains which type belongs in your kitchen $280 at Amazon

