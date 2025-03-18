Amazon Spring Sale: The best early deals on kitchen gadgets, tech, spring clothing and more at up to 80% off

Are temperature and cost inversely proportional to each other? The reason I ask is that, as the weather gets milder, Amazon’s prices seem to be plummeting. Maybe there’s a scientific reason behind this phenomenon — or, perhaps more likely, we’re being treated to a little preview of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. It was just announced that this seasonal savings event will kick off next Tuesday, March 25 and go through the end of the month (mark your calendar!). That said, I’m already seeing markdowns of up to 80%, so if this is just the sneak peek, I can only imagine what the official sale will have in store.

Top Amazon Big Spring Sale early deals

Some sought-after items, like a Stanley tumbler and Yeti cooler, are down to record-low prices as we speak. My advice? Scoop ’em up before they sell out, because they’re not likely to dip lower than they are now. I also spotted the countertop pizza oven my parents can’t stop talking about (it’s within a few dollars of its all-time low), as well as an iRobot Roomba for nearly 50% off (just in time for spring cleaning) and a classic Hanes zip-up hoodie for a mere $16 (an A-plus transitional weather staple).

Now, before we jump into the rest of the best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, I also need to make you aware of an insane Disney+ and Hulu bundle bargain: From now until March 30, you can get a Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic subscription for just $2.99 per month for four months (after which, you’ll be charged the regular price of $10.99 per month). That’s a 72% savings! Just note that this offer only applies to new and eligible returning customers.

In this guide: All-time low prices | Rare Amazon deals | Best home deals | Best kitchen deals | Best tech deals | Best fashion deals | Best beauty and wellness deals

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Soggy bath mats, begone: This ultra-thick, impossibly soft rug is made of highly absorbent and quick-drying chenille microfiber. Its plush texture will feel like heaven under your feet, and at 40% off, it’s down to an all-time low. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it’s not the most massive discount, but I’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Save $2 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Ah, yes, the coveted Stanley cup. These bad boys rarely go on sale (they don’t really need to), but this No. 1 bestseller happens to be marked down to a new record low — so stock up! It’s got a built-in straw and keeps cold drinks cold for up to nine hours (40 hours if they’re iced). Plus, its tapered bottom will fit right in your car’s cup holder. Think of it as your go-to spring 2025 accessory; lots of fun colors and neutrals are marked down. Related: Stanley Quencher Tumbler review: Once and for all, is it worth it? Save $9 | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Amazon Sipping lukewarm coffee is arguably worse than a morning with no coffee at all, which might explain why these vacuum-insulated espresso cups have a 4.9-star average rating. Reviewers say they keep java nice and hot, plus they’re dishwasher safe, highly durable (bring ’em camping) and stackable to save space. This pretty lilac pair is down to its lowest price of all time, as is this chic dark red. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $24 at Amazon

Amazon A queen mattress for under $200? No, you’re not dreaming! But this isn’t just any mattress. It’s topped with gel memory foam to help banish those pesky night sweats — and speaking of sweating, green tea and purified charcoal infusions keep things nice and fresh. The medium-firm feel strikes just the right balance between comfortable and supportive, and at an insane $148, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $52 | Lowest price ever $148 at Amazon

Amazon Picnic season will be here before we know it, and if you’ve been eyeing Yeti coolers, this one’s down to its best price ever. According to the brand, it can hold 18 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio, or 24 pounds of ice. Plus, it’s tall enough to fit wine and soda bottles but slim enough that it won’t take up too much space. Save $50 | Lowest price ever $200 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Rare sales

Amazon When I say that this is my parents’ new obsession, I’m not exaggerating; in the past week, I’ve received over a dozen texts about the pizzas they’re making in it. According to them, it’s extremely user-friendly, works quickly and the pies “taste wood-fired,” thanks to the fact that it reaches 800° F, resulting in a nicely charred crust. It’s currently within a few bucks of its all-time lowest price, so if the idea of hosting warm-weather pizza parties a-“peels” to you, I’d recommend adding it to your cart while the slice is right. (I’ll stop now.) Related: The best pizza ovens for 2025, editor-tested and chef-approved $100 at Amazon

Amazon Thanks to this set’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll feel like you’re part of the action while watching your favorite shows and movies on this 43-inch beauty. Want to find your favorite shows and movies in a snap? Just ask Alexa. It’s down to its best price ever, just in time for March Madness. Save $160 | Lowest price ever $210 at Amazon

Amazon This little doodad has become a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers — more than 30,000 were purchased in the past month alone. You can use it on practically any piece of clothing or upholstery to remove lint, pilling and other types of fuzz that make their way onto your fabrics. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase while traveling, and at a mere $9, it’s about as low as it’s been in years. $9 at Amazon

Amazon A top-rated Roomba that’s down to just $130 — nearly 50% off? I’ll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. $130 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Want to start your evenings on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They’re also machine washable! Save $93 with code YJMZ5Q2O $27 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon and code for the full 62% discount. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $26 with Prime, coupon and code FLVVUZFB $16 at Amazon

Amazon This queen-size, all-season comforter is right up Goldilocks’s alley: cozy enough for the colder months, but not too stuffy during the summer. The classic white version is more than 50% off, bringing it down to just $23 — that’s essentially the price of many desk salads these days (you know the ones). In fact, it’s close to as low as I’ve ever seen it. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up (in addition to mine — I love it!), so if you’re even thinking about adding it to your cart, now would be a smart time. Save $24 with Prime $23 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $20 with Prime and coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t want your new vac to suck a ton of cash from your wallet? This sleek stick’s a mere $90. It boasts strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 40 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its cyclonic filtration system traps airborne particles as well. Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. Save $10 with Prime $90 at Amazon

Amazon If you struggle with low water pressure, this high-flow showerhead is designed to make it feel like you’re rinsing off in a rainforest. There are five modes: rain, massage, mist, rain and massage, and rain and mist. The 4.1-inch head provides a broad coverage area and gives you the sensation of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane. At just $16, this top-seller is an easy way to get a fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and the sledgehammer). Save $14 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At nearly 50% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it on sale for in years. Save $115 with Prime $124 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Get unstuck with a set of smooth, easy-to-use pans. The white granite surface is PFOA-free and nonstick. This 14-piece cookware set just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That’s all for $70 — less than you’d pay for a single pan from many brands. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. Save $30 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s a nifty little gizmo for you: This multitasking sink strainer not only keeps food remnants and utensils from falling down the drain, it also can be used as a stopper for holding water in the basin. Plus, it has sealing gaskets that can help prevent icky odors. Save $7 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-selling collection comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch and 6-inch utility knives, a 5.5-inch boning knife, 3- and 4-inch paring knives and eight steak knives. You’ll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $440, though I’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal brings it down to a wild 65% off. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $17 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members while they’re close to their all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

Amazon I bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can’t stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she’s obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they have up to 50 hours of battery life is the cherry on the sundae. They’re currently within a few bucks of their all-time low. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Hot sale alert: As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books and taking notes to watching videos. Our tech editor named this the best tablet for 2025 owing to its “under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port.” $269 at Amazon

Best Amazon fashion deals

Amazon Ready to swap the bulky winter puffer for a layering piece that was made for transitional spring weather? This classic Hanes sweatshirt has a fleecy lining to keep things cozy on chillier days, but is light enough that you won’t feel sweaty when the sun comes out. You’ve gotta love those front pockets and that under-$20 price tag. $16 at Amazon

Amazon A sweater and pants for under $40? Yes, please! Reviewers say this duo looks like it came from Free People, and its breezy style is just right for spring weather. This is as low as it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up for less while you can. Save $14 with coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve always wanted to accessorize like a Real Housewife but never thought you had the budget, now’s your chance! During an Amazon Live video, RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared her favorite affordable finds, including these expensive-looking shades. They have a UV-protection coating to help block both UVA and UVB rays and come in a slew of colors — though Richards loves the black and off-white pack. “My go-to’s always just … black sunglasses,” Richards says. And of the cream-colored glasses, she adds: “These are super cute, and [they’re] nice in the spring, summer … the fact that these are off-white, I would wear these in the winter as well. … These are really pretty.” Save $10 with code 3CO3FFDULPJS $6 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals

Amazon Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you’ll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years! Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more. Save $18 with coupon and code EH2NXZ0GR1K6 $32 at Amazon

Amazon Not only will this 2-in-1 tool help free up some space in your bathroom cabinet, it’ll also be a bit easier on your tresses, thanks to its non-pulling titanium plates. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight look or want some wavy curls, you’ll be able to select your desired temperature (the LCD display lets you know once it’s heated to your liking). Snag it while it’s nearly 80% off. Save $110 with Prime and code | Lowest price ever 684QV5YL $30 at Amazon

Amazon Trending writer Ellie Conley is a newly minted Julep convert. “I’m a big fan of the Laura Mercier Caviar Eyeshadow Sticks, but they’re $33!” she says. “I recently ran out of my favorite shade and decided to save some cash and buy one of these Julep Eyeshadow Sticks from Amazon, and I love it. It glides on smoothly and the stick has a little buffing sponge on the other end to blend. Now, I’m buying a few more shades.” Grab a few of these top-sellers while you can save. Save $5 with code 9VNEEJP8779S $13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

