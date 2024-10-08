Amazon’s most popular ski jacket is down to $52 — that’s over 40% off for Prime Day

The chilly temperatures are ahead — and a cozy jacket to keep you warm is in order. Just as Amazon would have it, the No. 1 bestselling Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket is on sale for Prime Day — and it’s too hot to sit on. It’s a light and waterproof jacket that will keep you toasty when you’re swooshing down the slopes or running around town. With more than 26,000 five-star ratings, it’s one of the most popular ski jackets at Amazon.

Amazon Fleece lining, waterproof exterior and pockets, and a detachable hood make this coat the MacGyver of ski jackets. $52 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Right now, you can score the Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket for as low as $52, down from $90 — that’s over 40% off! There are lots of colors to choose from: black and dark gray to light blue and dusty pink. And it’s not just women who can get in on the deal — the Moerdeng Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket is also on sale in colors like black and camo. But whatever color you choose, best to add to cart soon, because this jacket hasn’t been at a price this low since earlier this year.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating, and it won’t make you look or feel like a marshmallow. Plus, it’s treated with a water-repellent coating, so your clothing won’t get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes. It’s wind-resistant, too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you’ll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior that’ll keep you toasty warm, no matter how low the temps dip.

What reviewers say 💬

With over 26,000 five-star Amazon reviews for the women’s coat and another 19,000-plus for the men’s, the Moerdeng ski jacket is so wildly popular that you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands).

Pros 👍

The best praise comes from shoppers who normally buy expensive designer jackets. They say this coat is just as good, if not better.

“So so warm! Great for Chicago winters,” raved one fan. “Just as warm if not warmer than my designer label down coats.”

“OMG, this jacket is so warm!” shared a shopper. “It is ridiculous. Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn’t understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket … but I was right … because here’s a perfect jacket for less than half the price.”

“Bought this coat to stay warm in Alaska,” shared another rave reviewer. “So comfortable and well-made. I was toasty warm even out on the water in windy conditions among the glaciers!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it could use some minor improvements.

Wrote one shopper: “The hood flaps don’t have a way to attach to the collar and just kind of hang out so I wish that would’ve been a little neater but other than that no complaints.”

“I think it is a bit snug, but I don’t really wear layers, so it works just fine for me,” another shopper wrote. “If you are someone who wears layers, size up. Only thing I wish was that the pockets were also lined in a fuzzy comfort.”

“I am thrilled with this jacket,” another added. “I am a landscape photographer living in rural New York. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight.”

How’s this for a luxury problem? It’s so warm, you might need to ditch some layers! Shared a final reviewer: “Love, love, love! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath, but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm.”

MOERDENG We love this gray neutral — it’s a great alternative to the ubiquitous black. Save $38 with Prime $52 at Amazon

