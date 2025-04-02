Amazon’s secret coupon page is a goldmine — up to 70% off on tech, style and more

Savvy, old-school coupon clippers know that little saves here and there can make a real difference in your budget. But there’s no need to grab the scissors — these days, you can apply the same strategy at good ‘ol Amazon, “clipping” your way to financial freedom, or at least cashing in on sweet savings. Here’s how to use Amazon’s secret page of coupons to make it rain.

How it works

Amazon offers discounts on beauty products, kitchen items, electronics, clothing and more in its Today’s Deals section. Above the product listings, scroll to the right until you see the button marked “coupons” (or access it here). Once you find a deal you like, click on it, and when you’re ready to add it to your cart, tick the coupon box first. This “clips” the coupon, though you probably won’t be able to see the discount until you check out.

Use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt for deals on brands you like, and filter by price, discount amount, number of reviews and more.

Details, details

Coupons only work on one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don’t have to use your coupons immediately, they have expiration dates so if you find something you want, get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Advertisement Advertisement

Check out our favorite items on sale at Amazon’s secret coupon page and thank us later.

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon A solid knife set is a kitchen find you’ll be glad you have and this No. 1 bestseller is down to just $30 thanks to this rare coupon. It comes with fives knives, each with a red Pakkawood ergonomic handle and stainless steel blade — that’s a lot of mise-en-place power for almost 70% off! “Excellent quality! Very sharp and attractive knives set, sturdy wooden handles [and] easy to use,” wrote one fan. “They are even better than my Global knives for a fraction of the price!” Save $60 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Best clothing coupon

Amazon There’s nothing quite as sweet as getting a two-for-one deal, and you kind of get that perk with this two-piece set. It comes with a pair of lounge pants and a rib-knit top. Both are slouchy enough to wear while you lounge around at home or head out to run some errands. If khaki isn’t your color, it comes in black, grey and more pairings too. “I love the way this outfit hangs,” one shopper wrote. “The two-tone color is great, rather than monotone, which is what a lot of ‘loungey’ sets tend to be. It’s easy to dress up if you want to go out in it or just bum around at home if that’s what’s on the menu.” Save $11 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Best car coupon

Amazon This is one of those items you hope to never need, but you’re always happy to have — just in case. The popular pick is just $42 right now thanks to the 40%-off coupon. “Honestly one of the best investments I’ve made,” one reviewer raved. “It has saved my life on a few occasions. It definitely comes in handy when my kids forget to turn a light out in my vehicle and the battery dies. It is convenient, compact, portable, powerful and functions perfectly.” Save $28 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling ultrasonic toothbrush is on sale for under $40, guys — and it’s all thanks to this coupon! This electric toothbrush has four modes and comes with eight brush heads and a travel case. It has a smart chip inside that guides your brushing to ensure you get every quadrant and automatically shuts off after two minutes. “I have owned a few more expensive brushes, but never again,” one fan wrote. “This toothbrush is amazing, and I feel like I just left the dentist whenever I use it. It works great and charges fast.” Save $12 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Best tech coupon

Amazon Quality earbuds don’t need to cost hundreds of dollars, and these winners from trusted tech brand Anker are proof. Currently 30% off with the on-page coupon, these produce crystal clear sound and have a comfortable fit that keeps them from budging while you’re in motion, fans say. “I’m blown away,” one convert wrote. “… They’ve completely replaced my Apple AirPods. Not only are they way more affordable, but they honestly outperform them in every way.” Related: These are the best AirPods Pro alternatives under $100 Save $9 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Best home coupon

Amazon This beast employs two tanks: One holds clean water (and a dash of Tineco’s cleaning solution) and the other collects the dirty water that gets sucked up. The vac docks in a charger/stand that allows for self-cleaning, again with the push of a button. “When this came, I had just steam-mopped the night before,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Ran it once, and holy nasty water! This thing is 10,000% worth it.” Save $130 with coupon $320 at Amazon

Who doesn’t like being let in on a secret — especially one that saves money? (Yahoo/Amazon)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Source