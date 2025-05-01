Amazon’s secret home outlet will save you up to 55% on KitchenAid, Tempur-Pedic and more

It’s no secret that outlet shopping is a fabulous way to save a lot of money. But outlet shopping from the comfort of your couch? Now that’s a game changer. Seriously, why get in the car and deal with frantic sale-seekers when Amazon Outlet exists? This online treasure trove is teeming with overstock deals that’ll save you more than 50% on brands like KitchenAid, Tempur-Pedic and more. Of course, it’s no secret that Amazon is known for competitive prices, but this sneaky sales nook tends to slip under many shoppers’ radars. Well, now you can officially consider yourself in the know. You’re welcome!

Top picks:

As Yahoo’s Senior Deals Writer who specializes in all things home and kitchen, I’m eyeing some stellar markdowns on everything from a set of KitchenAid essentials for $22 (down from $50) to an extra-deep, cooling queen sheet set for $35 (originally $65).

Advertisement Advertisement

There’s more where those came from — lots more. I’m talking thousands of discounted items across many categories. Curious to know what else you can snag for a steal? These are my top picks.

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this No. 1 bestselling set should be your next move. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At over 55% off, it’s down to one of its best prices ever. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel while having your phone close by, thanks to this car essential. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. Oh, and at nearly 65% off, it’s currently an all-time low. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $5 at Amazon

Amazon Tackle those overgrown shrubs and branches in your yard with ease, thanks to this lightweight (as in, less than 4-pound) chainsaw. It’s conveniently cordless, features an auto-oiling system and comes with two batteries that can each run for up to an hour per charge. Apply the on-page coupon and code to get it for 50% off. Save $31 with coupon and code BY3868Z9 $31 at Amazon

Amazon Think your kitchen is too small for yet another appliance? This highly rated air fryer was designed for petite spaces (it’s less than nine inches wide!). Not only that, it’s ideal for making 1-2 portions if you’re not trying to feed a crowd, and it’ll come in handy this summer when you don’t feel like heating up the kitchen by turning on the oven. The classic black model has only dipped lower twice — and if you’re open to a brighter color, the red is even cheaper. $44 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of waking up in the middle of the night because your fitted sheet keeps popping off of the mattress? You won’t have to worry about that with this extra-deep set. These linens are made of brushed microfiber that feels much softer than its affordable price tag would suggest, and the moisture-wicking material will help you stay dry while you snooze. This is as low as they’ve been marked down to in years. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets for additional options. Save $30 with coupon $35 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. This is the best price I’ve seen since September. $8 at Amazon

Amazon When you’d like a more comfortable sleep surface but would rather not shell out for a whole new mattress, a topper is just the ticket. This highly rated option is made of ventilated gel memory foam to help keep things cooler at night while offering extra cushiness and support for a comfier slumber. It’s only dipped lower than its current price one time, so snag it while you can save over 30%. $36 at Amazon

Amazon If snoozing has become a pain in the neck — in the all-too literal sense — this contoured pillow just might be the key to a comfier night’s sleep. Its curved design more closely aligns with the shape of your head and neck, offering pressure relief and gentle support. Plus, its extra-firm density won’t go limp over time. It’s currently down to its lowest price in about a year (over 40% off), and this large size actually costs less than the small version! Save $41 with Prime $58 at Amazon

Some secrets are meant to be shared, and this hush-hush sale section is one of ’em. (Amazon)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source