Lifestyle

Amazon’s selling a $349 Apple iPad for $299 (and 9 more can’t-miss deals)

Apple products are so sought after that they don’t really need to go on sale, and when they do, it’s often because they’re older models. This is the latest version of this iPad, which makes the markdown all the more impressive.

It’s an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before feel like an old tube TV.

If you’ve got a habit of toggling between a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages at once, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame.

