Amazon's selling an $80 Crest Whitestrips kit for just $40 (and 9 more fab deals)

Let’s be real: There are so many great sales, every single day, that there’s almost no reason to buy anything at full price. That said, there’s a particularly bountiful array of bargains on offer today, and we’ve done the hard work for you and compiled this list of the absolute best of ’em. First up, this popular Crest Whitestrips kit comes with 20 treatments and an LED light, and it’s marked down 50%. You can also grab this Bissell robot vacuum and mop duo for $130 off and a bestselling Soma bra for just $30! Start your week off right and shop these epic deals and more below.

The best robot vacuum and mop to keep your house clean

every single bra at Soma is only $30, including the brand’s most loved option! It comes in an impressive 16 colors and sizes from 32A all the way up to 46DDD. Many shoppers rave about it being the perfect everyday bra, thanks to its adjustable straps, lightly padded contour cups, and wire-free design. It’s a fantastic choice for anyone seeking both style and comfort.

More of the best sales to shop today:

  • Adidas: Get up to 40% off sale shoes and apparel during the back-to-school sale.

  • Anthropologie: Save up to 65% on homewares, clothing, accessories and more.

  • Brooklinen: Score bedding, bath linens and more for up to 75% off.

  • Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.

  • Cozy Earth: Get up to 55% off Oprah-approved bedding, loungewear and more, plus take 35% off your purchase by applying our exclusive code YAHOO at checkout.

  • Everlane: Snag up to 70% off sale styles.

  • J.Crew: Save up to 50% on summer styles, plus up to an extra 60% on select sale items with code EXTRA.

  • Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 75% off just about everything.

  • Loft: Save up to 60% on full-price styles.

  • Nordstrom: Shop back-to-school items for up to 40% off and designer clearance for up to 60% off.

  • Nordstrom Rack: Take up to 70% off back-to-school styles.

  • Old Navy: Score up to 40% off back-to-school items and more.

  • REI: Get up to 75% off camping supplies, running gear and past-season deals.

  • Spanx: Score up to 70% off sale items.

  • Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on brands like Staub, Le Creuset and more.

  • Target: Get up to 40% off bedding, 35% off kitchen and dining and more.

  • Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.

  • Wayfair: Stock up on furniture, decor and more, and save up to 70%.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

