Amazon’s top-selling tote bags look way more expensive than they are — from just $18

The search for the ultimate tote feels like a tall order. It should be attractive but practical, roomy but not exceedingly large, affordable but not so cheap that it’s going to fall apart in a few months. There is no dearth of options out there, of course. We scoured Amazon’s top-selling totes to find the most stylish and affordable bags that you need to add to your cart immediately.

Whether you’re looking for an oversized on-the-go carry-all, a hyper-organized option or a sleek designer look-a-like, we’ve got you covered. Not only are these bags top-rated, but they won’t break the bank — prices start at just $18. Be prepared, though: Lots of compliments are gonna come your way.

shoppers say it's a great look-a-like for designer totes. Shop it in a staggering 60+ colors. "Great bag for the price point," this fan said. "It's roomy, versatile, and holds up pretty damn good to a lot of use. I bought four of these bags about two years ago in different colors and I've used them all in rotation consistently during those two years. I've stuffed them full to overflowing with all the crap you usually put in a bag and then some. … And they've all held up to everything incredibly well." $20 at Amazon

Coach Brooklyn Bag, but it costs at least 10 times less. "Looks and feels like real leather," confirmed an impressed customer. "Very soft and slouches perfectly. It's also the perfect size for me. I need enough room for all my stuff, but I don't want an enormous handbag. It has one small pocket inside and an inside cord to connect your keys, so you can find them easily. I get compliments all the time and people can't believe it isn't real leather. And they really can't believe it came from Amazon!" $29 at Amazon

bestselling tote is this cute puffer that has a pocket or compartment for just about everything. It's even big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop too. Choose from 18 colors. "Not only does it look super high-end, but it's affordable and so practical for work or casual wear," said a fan. "I got this bag specifically for work to put all of my stuff in, but I think I'll be using it for more because it's super stylish. Lots of pockets inside, and very flattering as the shoulder strap is longer than a regular tote. Super comfortable too. Will be buying another color soon." $31 at Amazon

raved a five-star shopper. "It fits everything I need for the day and then some. Most days it has a 3-inch binder, a large makeup bag, a pencil pouch, a Lululemon 2L belt bag and an OXO Good Grip lunch box. I get so many compliments on it. Versatile and the perfect everyday work bag. Had no smell and the shape is great." $50 at Amazon

gushed one fan. "I loved that it had two different straps that you could use and that it was real leather! It was very roomy and able to fit everything without having the feel of a huge tote." $80 at Amazon

raved this buyer. "For the full tote-like purse, the crossbody and the clutch, the price is such a bargain! The bag is so cute, seems to be well-made, and I love the many compartments it has. I have practically loaded the purse full (wouldn't recommend) but the straps didn't even budge. I love that it zips fully closed and my belongings inside feel secure. The tabs on the bottom allow it to sit upright and the PU leather is easily cleaned with a wet rag." $36 at Amazon

shared a shopper. "It is a little bit of a tight squeeze lengthwise; however, it not only fits my laptop, but also my work Surface tablet, my planner, and two charging cords! It's cute and looks way more professional than my old backpack." $25 at Amazon

Sometimes you just need to carry more — but that doesn't mean you don't have to pay more.

