Saturday, March 1, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAmerican Airlines to start testing free inflight Wi-Fi
Travel

American Airlines to start testing free inflight Wi-Fi

admin
By admin
0
5

The main cabin of a American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER jet. 

Mary Altaffer | AP

American Airlines is planning to test complimentary inflight Wi-Fi starting next week as pressure mounts on carriers to offer the service free of charge.

The tests will be available on three flights: Between hub Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Charlotte and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida; and between Miami International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

More and more carriers have either launched or are preparing to offer free inflight Wi-Fi, making it harder for competitors to charge for connectivity. American’s prices vary and are some of the U.S. industry’s highest, with flight passes often topping $20.

It was not immediately clear whether American will expand complimentary service to larger swaths of its network, and if so, when.

Why good Wi-Fi is so hard to get on airplanes

Delta Air Lines two years ago announced it would make Wi-Fi free for members of its SkyMiles loyalty program, following JetBlue Airways. United Airlines plans to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on board this year using Elon Musk‘s Starlink satellite Wi-Fi, a service Hawaiian Airlines, which was acquired by Alaska Airlines, also uses.

“Through this test, we’ll be assessing customer take rates for inflight Wi-Fi, evaluating our provider and aircraft capacity, and – perhaps most important – measuring the impact to customer satisfaction,” American’s chief customer officer, Heather Garboden, said in a staff memo Friday.

In addition to facing more competition for a complimentary service, Fort Worth, Texas-based American has been in the process of working to win back customers after a failed business travel sales strategy last year.

“While relatively small in scope, this is already a big stride in our organization’s very critical work to give our customers what we know they want,” Garboden said.

Read more CNBC airline news

Source

Previous article
GDETO launches “Hong Kong Mega Events HSR” campaign to promote the city to nine GBA Mainland municipalities
Next article
7 planets will be on display tonight but you only have a short window to see the stunning sight
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024