Ancient estate tied to group in the Bible unearthed with ‘fascinating’ treasures in Israel

A 1,600-year-old estate connected to the ancient Samaritans – a group depicted in the Bible – has been uncovered in Israel.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the discovery in a Facebook post on Sept. 2. The estate was excavated in Kafr Qasim, a city in the central region of the country.

The estate’s remains belonged to a long-running Samaritan community that thrived from the 4th century to the late 7th century A.D., according to officials.

The estate is part of Khirbet Kafr Ḥatta, an archaeological site that some consider to be the birthplace of Menander of Samaria, a disciple of Simon Magus.

Magus, mentioned in the Book of Acts, is described in the Bible as being one of Christianity’s first converts, though he was later rebuked by Peter for trying to bribe apostles.

The star find of the excavation was a “magnificent” mosaic floor centered around acanthus leaves, which were common in Roman and Byzantine art.

“[The] acanthus leaves [were] combined with rare decorations of fruits and vegetables – such as grapes, dates, watermelons, artichokes and asparagus,” the IAA said.

The discoveries also included a Koine Greek mosaic with a message to the estate owner.

“In the entrance to this room was a partially preserved Greek inscription wishing the building’s owner good luck,” the statement added. “The owner’s first name was common in Samaritan communities.”

Archaeologists also uncovered an olive press and a mikveh, or purification bath. A basin where olives were crushed was also found at the site, in addition to two screw presses.

The olive press suggests that the once-affluent estate was later repurposed for oil production, likely tied to the Samaritan Revolts under Byzantine rule.

“The wealth and luxury of the buildings were replaced by oil production and agricultural installations,” IAA excavation director Daniel Leahy Griswold said.

“New walls damaged the mosaic floors, and the magnificent capitals and columns were integrated within the new walls,” Griswold added.

The expert said the estate’s survival makes it a rare find, as many other Samaritan sites were destroyed during the revolts.

“[T]he agricultural estate in Kafr Qasim actually continued in use, and even preserved its Samaritan identity – as evidenced by the Samaritan ceramic oil-lamps uncovered in our excavation,” the archaeologist said.

Excavation director Alla Nagorsky called the site “fascinating,” as it represents both the rise and decline of a Samaritan community.

“Its long-term existence and impressive findings will allow us to reconstruct its history over centuries and will enrich our knowledge about this population in ancient times,” she said.

