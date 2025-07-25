Saturday, July 26, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAncient 'stick figures' on beach once again visible at tourist destination
Travel

Ancient ‘stick figures’ on beach once again visible at tourist destination

admin
By admin
0
3

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists and locals in Oahu, Hawaii, are once again able to view an ancient marvel.

Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least half a millennium are visible for the first time in years, according to The Associated Press (AP). (See the video at the top of this article.) 

The stick figure-like etchings were revealed due to seasonal ocean swells that peel away sand that had been covering over two dozen images, AP reported.

BEACH TOWN BANS MEN’S TOO-SHORT SWIM TRUNKS, SPARKING DEBATE AND RULE FLIPFLOP

Petroglyphs are also known as kiʻi pōhaku.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs dating back at least 500 years are visible again in Oahu. (AP Newsroom)

They’re lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago made by Native Hawaiians, according to the Hawaii Island’s government site.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While researchers are not sure what the echings mean, it is believed they mark birth records or other important events.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Seasonal ocean swells in Oahu have revealed over two dozen ancient petroglyphs. (AP Newsroom)

Carvings of human forms, canoes, turtles and other objects are pictured around the islands.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

In 2023, 9.6 million visitors traveled to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

Petroglyphs are lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago made by Native Hawaiians. (AP Newsroom)

Oahu is home to the state capitol of Honolulu and is the third largest and most populated island in Hawaii.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The island of Oahu has two main extinct volcanoes, Waiʻanae and Koʻolau. They’re responsible for forming the island.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Source

Previous article
Shanton Receives Fast Track Designation from US FDA for Refractory Gout Program
Next article
Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: Will Caitlin Clark play this weekend?
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024