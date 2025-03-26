AnHorn Medicines Announces First Subject Dosed in AH-001 Phase I Clinical Trial in the United States

TAIPEI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AnHorn Medicines, a pioneering AI-driven new drug discovery company, is pleased to announce that, AH-001, a first-in-class protein degrader for androgenetic alopecia (AGA), has officially entered Phase I clinical trial in the United States. The first subject was dosed this week, marking a major milestone in the development of this innovative therapy.

AH-001 represents a groundbreaking advancement in AGA treatment with its novel mechanism of action as a selective protein degrader. Unlike traditional treatments that focus on inhibiting specific enzymes or stimulating hair follicles, AH-001 precisely targets and eliminates key proteins linked to hair loss. This innovative approach has the potential to offer a more effective and long-lasting solution for millions of individuals suffering from AGA worldwide.

The global market for AGA treatments is projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030, driven by the growing demand for more effective and sustainable therapies. Current treatments, such as finasteride and minoxidil, have limitations in efficacy and potential side effects, leaving a significant unmet medical need. AH-001’s innovative mechanism has the potential to be a game-changer, offering a new level of therapeutic benefit for AGA patients.

AnHorn’s success in developing AH-001 is driven by its proprietary AI-powered drug discovery platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence, AnHorn has impressively accelerated the identification of promising protein degraders, streamlining the early-stage drug development process. This AI-powered approach has not only improved the efficiency of drug discovery but has also provided valuable insights into targeting complex biological pathways, reinforcing AnHorn’s leadership in next-generation therapeutic innovation.

With the launch of the Phase I study, AnHorn remains committed to advancing AH-001 through clinical development, aiming to deliver a transformative solution to the market. The company will continue to provide updates as the trial progresses.

About AnHorn Medicines

AnHorn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery through AI-powered innovation. By integrating artificial intelligence with cutting-edge molecular research, AnHorn is pioneering new treatments for conditions with high unmet medical needs. AH-001 is the company’s first leading program through its AI-driven platform, exemplifying its mission to create breakthrough therapies that improve patient outcomes.

