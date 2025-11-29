ANKH Pain Relief Health Group Donates HK$1 Million to the Hong Kong Red Cross To Support Disaster Relief Efforts

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the devastating No. 5 alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po, ANKH Pain Relief Health Group has donated HK$1 million to the Hong Kong Red Cross to support their “Tai Po Fire Emergency Appeal”.

The major blaze at Wang Fuk Court has caused serious casualties and left thousands of residents homeless. The Hong Kong Red Cross has swiftly activated its emergency response mechanism to assist those affected, providing on-site first aid, emergency cash assistance, essential daily supplies, psychological support services, and post-disaster recovery aid. The donation from ANKH Pain Relief Health Group will help fund urgent rescue and ongoing recovery efforts.

ANKH Pain Relief Health Group is a Hong Kong-based health organization specializing in pain solutions services. The company stated that this tragic fire has brought deep pain to Tai Po residents and the wider Hong Kong community. Through this contribution, it hopes to extend practical support to those affected. The Group also expressed its condolences to the victims and their families, and paid tribute to the firefighters, medical professionals, and volunteers working tirelessly on the frontline.

