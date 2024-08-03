Anytime Fitness Reaches Milestone with the Opening of Its 150th Club in Mactan, Cebu, Philippines

CEBU, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark event for fitness enthusiasts in the Philippines, Anytime Fitness proudly opened its 150th club at the picturesque location of Mactan, Cebu. This milestone is not just a testament to the brand’s growth but also a celebration of its unwavering commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle across the nation.

With over 5 million members in 5,500 gyms across 42 countries (including Antartica!), Anytime Fitness has become one of the world’s largest and most accessible fitness franchises. The new Mactan Cebu branch marks a significant expansion in the Philippines, where health and wellness are increasingly valued. Celebrating the 150th club, Anytime Fitness is committed to providing 24/7 access to top-notch facilities, inspiring transformative journeys toward physical and mental well-being with the mantra ‘Real Life Never Stops.’

This milestone highlights Anytime Fitness’s rapid growth in the Philippines, driven by a member-centric approach that fosters a supportive community and high standards. This dedication has built a loyal membership base and propelled the brand to new heights.

“The past ten years with Anytime Fitness have been an incredible journey. We have transformed lives and established 150 gyms in the Philippines. For me personally, it has been a true privilege to witness the care and culture that define our group as we continue this remarkable journey together. said Luke Guanlao, Group CEO of Inspire Brands Asia, holder of the regional master franchise license for Southeast Asia.

The new Anytime Fitness branch celebrated its opening with excitement, offering unique events, fitness demos, and membership promotions. Local dignitaries and fitness influencers attended the festivities, highlighting the community’s support and enthusiasm for the new facility. As Anytime Fitness continues to expand, its influence on local communities and the wider fitness industry is set to be significant.

Anytime Fitness (AF) Philippines is part of the world’s largest and fastest-growing 24-hour fitness franchise, serving over 5 million members worldwide across 5,500 AF clubs across key Southeast Asian markets namely Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines — three countries where Anytime Fitness operates the most clubs in the industry — as well as countries and regions including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. With a focus on convenience, affordability, and community, we strive to make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our clubs offer state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, and a supportive atmosphere to help members achieve their fitness goals.

