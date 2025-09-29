Arirang TV and Gyeongsangbuk-do Ambassador Park Guyoon, Joined by Comedian Hong Yunhwa, Bring Gyeongju’s Story to Viewers Worldwide

The Heritage and Hospitality of Gyeongju, Host City of APEC 2025 KOREA: “Roll the City Marble: Gyeongju Edition!”

Premieres October 1 at 9:00 AM KST on Arirang TV; airs Wednesdays at 9:30 AM KST for three weeks beginning October 8

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arirang TV (CEO Kim Tae-jeong) announced that the international feature program “Roll the City Marble: Gyeongju Edition!”—produced in partnership with Gyeongsangbuk-do—will premiere at 9:00 a.m. KST on October 1, with encore broadcasts every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. KST over three consecutive weeks starting October 8.

The program is set against the backdrop of the APEC 2025 summit, which will take place October 31–November 1, 2025, in Gyeongju, a city with a millennium-long history that will serve as the host, and aims to vividly convey the vibrant and diverse appeal of Gyeongju to a global audience.

In the first and second episodes, singers Park Guyoon and NAVID’s team, along with comedians Hong Yunhwa and Kim Mingi’s team, compete in the City Marble game. Against Gyeongju’s historic and cultural landmarks, participants roll the dice to complete challenges and uncover the city’s treasures. Beginning at Cheomseongdae—the iconic observatory of this ancient capital—the journey travels through Hwangridan-gil, where tradition meets modern living; Daereungwon Tomb Complex and Cheonmachong, royal burial sites from the Silla Dynasty; Bulguksa Temple, a hallmark of Unified Silla Buddhism; Yangnam Jusangjeolli Cliff, part of a UNESCO Global Geopark; Golgulsa Temple, home of Sunmudo practice; and Woljeonggyo Bridge at night, capturing Gyeongju’s reputation as an “open-air museum.”

Episodes three and four feature the global K-Pop group EIGHT TURN, who experience Gyeongju’s cultural richness, modern tourism, and service capabilities in the lead-up to APEC 2025 KOREA.

The series continues under the theme “K-Idol in Service,” demonstrating how Gyeongju is preparing to welcome world leaders. During the summit, at the Hilton Hotel Gyeongju and Shilla Hanok Hotel—both host venues for international dignitaries—EIGHT TURN members will step into guest-service roles, showing viewers that Gyeongju is not only a city of heritage but also a hub where modern industry and exceptional hospitality come together.

Specifically, members Jaeyun and Minho will join Hilton Hotel Gyeongju’s executive chef for a pre-event tasting of menu offerings created for APEC leaders. Meanwhile, Yoonsung and Haemin, at the Shilla Hanok Hotel, will host guests in poolside bubble events, immersing themselves in the hotel’s unique blend of luxury service and traditional Korean culture.

Broadcast to 153 million households across 134 countries on Arirang TV, the series is designed to present Gyeongju’s cultural legacy, cutting-edge infrastructure, and readiness to host APEC 2025 KOREA, while offering international audiences a dynamic view of this historic yet forward-looking city.

* This program will be available from October 1 on Arirang Special <What’s on This Episode> (Link: https://www.arirang.com/tv/4/archive/37) and on Arirang TV’s YouTube channel <Be My Korea>.



▲ Singers Park Guyoon and NAVID, joined by comedians Hong Yunhwa and Kim Mingi, film the opening sequence of “Roll the City Marble: Gyeongju Edition!” in front of Cheomseongdae, Gyeongju’s historic observatory. Photo courtesy: Arirang TV



▲ In the program “Roll the City Marble: Gyeongju Edition!” global K-pop idol group EIGHT TURN films the opening scene in front of the HICO (Hwabaek International Convention Center) in Gyeongju, the host city of the 2025 APEC Summit, highlighting the city’s international profile. Photo courtesy: Arirang TV

