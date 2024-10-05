Atlantic City, a US casino mecca, could be the winning bet for travel this fall

Just two hours from New York City and an hour from Philadelphia, the gambling destination of Atlantic City is an East Coast alternative to Las Vegas.

Fall’s “sweater weather” could be the ideal backdrop to stroll on the Atlantic City Boardwalk as the upscale resorts drop their hotel rates.

It’s an ideal time to enjoy the excitement the seaside town offers, including gaming, world-class restaurants and shopping.

So, while Atlantic City thrives during the bustling summer season, the destination can offer the same amount of fun in this shoulder season.

Here are sone options beyond the beach.

Where to stay

There are several hotels in Atlantic City to choose from, but the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is a great bet for a fall trip.

Not only can the weather be temperate, but after taking in views of the ocean or walking on the boardwalk, you can try your luck and skill on the high-caliber gaming floor.

When you’re ready to take a break, stroll around the property and revel in the valuable and rare music memorabilia collection before retreating to one of the resort’s ocean-view hotel rooms featuring Hard Rock’s signature “Sleep Like a Rock” bedding.

Consider splurging for an ocean front room for views of the Atlantic Ocean, plus the horizon.

This fall, you could snag a reservation without any trouble at the resort’s top-rated restaurants, including Council Oak Steaks & Seafood; Kuro, a Japanese craft kitchen at the Hard Rock; or Il Mulino, an Old World Italian restaurant that offers authentic cuisine.

And the entertainment is amplified as fall sets in. This fall, Hard Rock Atlantic City welcomes Diana Ross (Oct. 19) and Chicago (Nov. 1 and Nov. 2).

Roll right into the holiday season with a special holiday-themed Wayne Newton show Nov.22.

After the holidays, you could plan to visit when Pitbull takes the stage Dec. 27-28, and a special performance on New Year’s Eve.

Here are some other great picks in Atlantic City to consider

You could also try Ocean Casino Resort and the property’s Stay + Play Package, available through Feb. 9. 2025, which is a value that includes an overnight stay in select rooms with a $50 food & beverage credit.

If you’re a foodie, Caesars Entertainment resorts in Atlantic City is home to five celebrity chef restaurants, including Nobu, Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri and Buddy Valastro.

It’s Valastro’s first restaurant at the Jersey Shore offering casual Italian cuisine and his signature desserts.

Another place to go is the dining and entertainment complex, The Quarter, at Tropicana with eateries including The Palm and P.F. Chang’s, upscale shops and more.

Off the casino floor in Tropicana, be sure to dine at Il Verdi, an inviting space with an expansive Italian and seafood menu.

Tropicana also now has a Game Up Lounge, an arcade experience.

Be sure to check the resort’s entertainment schedule with headliners like Derek Hough and Johnny Mathis performing.

Another resort option located in the Atlantic City’s marina district is Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

This popular resort has an all-star lineup of performers, including John Mulaney Oct. 11, Sarah McLachlan Oct. 25, Duran Duran Oct. 26 and Jerry Seinfeld Dec. 6.

For a pre- or postshow meal, consider the Borgata’s American Bar & Grille, Angeline by Michael Symon or Old Homestead Steak House.

Beyond gaming

Atlantic City is also where delicious saltwater taffy originated after a storm flooded a local candy shop on the town’s boardwalk in 1883, according to Visit Atlantic City, a website promoting Atlantic City tourism.

There are several shops that sell this local favorite.

You could also find some bargains at Tanger Outlets, an outdoor shopping mall with more than 70 stores.

If you want to travel beyond Atlantic City, plan time in New Jersey’s nearby wine region or travel about an hour south to Cape May, a town featuring Victorian inns, gourmet restaurants and unique shops and galleries to browse.

