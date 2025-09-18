Set for worldwide release on September 19 , featuring a new digital single and a complete vinyl album expanded with an additional track

Special collaboration with the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra

Download image here

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced a special collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), one of the world’s most renowned orchestras with a legacy that involves some of the most highly regarded musicians of all time. Together, they are releasing a new orchestral version of Baby Shark worldwide on September 19, followed by Bebefinn Medley later this year.



Baby Shark Teams Up with the London Symphony Orchestra for a 10-Year Celebration

The release is offered as both a full-length vinyl album, Baby Shark 10 Years, featuring 20 tracks, including the new LSO version of “Baby Shark,” and a standalone digital single now available for pre-save on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.

Recorded and filmed at LSO St Luke’s, the orchestra’s own unique and nearly 300-year old venue in central London, the music was arranged and conducted by Kyle Gordon, whose credits include Oppenheimer, Bridgerton, and Frozen II, and who in 2024 received a Billboard Award for #1 Classical Album with the LSO. His involvement adds further depth to a crossover that bridges audiences across generations and genres. Moreover, the LSO’s belief that “extraordinary music should be available to everyone, everywhere” perfectly aligns with The Pinkfong Company’s mission of delivering joy through music to fans of all ages and backgrounds worldwide, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

“Baby Shark has always been about spreading joy through music, and we are thrilled to reinterpret it together with the London Symphony Orchestra, a world-leading orchestra with over a century of musical heritage,” said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer at The Pinkfong Company. “We hope this collaboration serves as a special gift to Baby Shark fans around the world as we celebrate its 10-year journey.”

The release is accompanied by two music videos, allowing fans to experience the collaboration visually as well as musically. The Live Performance Version showcases the LSO’s artistry on stage, while the Animated Version highlights Baby Shark’s playful storytelling with vibrant visuals. Looking ahead, the partnership will expand with orchestral arrangements of Bebefinn Medley, set to premiere in both live performance and animated versions in November 2025.

The Pinkfong Company has been rolling out a wide range of 10-year anniversary initiatives, from special albums and new content releases to immersive onsite activations that have engaged fans around the world. The company will continue engaging fans with further collaborations and events scheduled for later this year, offering global audiences more opportunities to celebrate and enjoy a decade of Baby Shark.

Listen Now

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About the London Symphony Orchestra

The London Symphony Orchestra was established in 1904 as one of the first orchestras to be shaped by its musicians – and, since then, generations of remarkable talents have built the LSO’s reputation for uncompromising quality and inspirational repertoires, including through its pioneering learning and community programme (LSO Discovery) and record label (LSO Live). In addition to the concert platform at its Barbican home and across the globe, the LSO’s performances in the studio – as the world’s most recorded orchestra (with over 2,800 recordings across film, video games and bespoke audio-only experiences) – has resulted in multiple honours from the Grammys, Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and BRITs, not to mention three Mercury Music Prize nominations. For more information, visit the website or follow the orchestra on social media.

Media Contact

Hailey Kim

Communications Manager

The Pinkfong Company

hailey@pinkfong.com

Source