Friday, November 28, 2025
BANDAI SPIRITS to Merchandise the ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration
Art

BANDAI SPIRITS to Merchandise the ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration

The first figure in the series is a dunk figure of Luffy in an NBA uniform, scheduled for release in December 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BANDAI SPIRITS Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Sakakibara Hiroshi, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is announcing a collaboration between the globally popular TV anime “ONE PIECE” and the NBA. The first commemorative product, ” ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY ” will be made available for purchase starting December im 5, 2025 at the ONE PIECE BASE SHOP (Shinjuku, Tokyo) . In Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, this collaboration will be available on the Bandai Namco Asia Official Shopee Store, “PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA” (https://shopee.ph/p_bandai.ph), and will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only) in these regions.


This collaboration is a special project that elevates the brand value of both properties by fusing two distinct cultures—animation and sports. BANDAI SPIRITS will channel the synergy generated by this partnership into a diverse product portfolio. By uniting the dream-driven battles, steadfast camaraderie, and intricately crafted universe of ONE PIECE with the NBA’s dynamic team play, unwavering passion, and relentless will to win, the project will create an entirely new level of appeal.

The first item in the lineup is the “ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY,” a special-edition series that pairs ONE PIECE characters with NBA themes. The debut piece captures Luffy, clad in an NBA team uniform, at the very moment he soars in for a dunk—showcasing the overwhelming detail and impact that define BANDAI SPIRITS’ craftsmanship.

Established in 2018 to drive business growth in high-target markets worldwide, BANDAI SPIRITS will continue to deliver awe-inspiring experiences that exceed expectations through products imbued with true “SPIRITS”—soul.

ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration Overview

The collaboration is built around the spirit of “ONE PIECE,” known for its themes of friendship, teamwork and the pursuit of dreams, resonating both with both anime and basketball fans worldwide.

Since its serialization began in 1997, ONE PIECE has surpassed 500 million copies in worldwide circulation and continues to captivate audiences through its long-running anime series on Fuji TV. Meanwhile, the NBA has established itself as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, with games broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Together, the brands will introduce products designed to appeal to diverse fan bases and new audiences alike.

The “ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY” series’ Pre-orders will be available in December 2025 in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand on the Bandai Namco Asia Official Shopee Store, “PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA” (https://shopee.ph/p_bandai.ph). The lineup will subsequently expand to include plush toys, lifestyle goods, and more.

“ONE PIECE x NBA” collaboration product details


Product name

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY LOS ANGELES LAKERS

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY CHICAGO BULLS

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY BOSTON CELTICS

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY NEW YORK KNICKS

 

ONE PIECE ×NBA  MASTER STARS PIECE

THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Sale Price (Japan)

9,900 yen (tax included)

Number of types

6 types

Release

Scheduled for December, 2025

size

Height: about 17cm

Sales Route

(Asia)

Official Shopee Store PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA

https://shopee.ph/p_bandai.ph

※ Products will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only).

Target age

Over 15 years old

Deployment brand

BANPRESTO

overview

This figure depicts Luffy wearing the uniform of each NBA team as he makes a dunk shot. Enjoy the stunning sculpt and powerful impact.

Copyright

ⓒEiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

© 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Product name

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH CHICAGO BULLS

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH BOSTON CELTICS

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH NEW YORK KNICKS

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH LOS ANGELES LAKERS

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Sale Price

(Japan)

to be decided

Number of types

６ types

Release

Scheduled for March 2026 onward

size

Height: about 18㎝

Sales Route

(Asia)

Official Shopee Store PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA

https://shopee.ph/p_bandai.ph

※ Products will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only).

Target age

Over 15 years old

Deployment brand

CHOPPER’s

overview

“CHOPPER’s” is a new project themed around Chopper, who has escaped the world of pirates and is now living in the same world as us. These “CHOPPER’s” stuffed toys are dressed in the uniforms of various NBA teams.

(CHOPPER’s official website: https://choppers.onepiece-base.com/)

Copyright

©Eiichiro Oda／Shueisha ©maxilla ©CHOPPER’s Friends

© 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Product name

LUFFY’s ONE PIECE×NBA -Uniform Icon Edition-

Sale Price

(Japan)

to be decided

Number of types

10 types

Release

to be decided

size

Height: about 8.6㎝

Sales route

Retail stores (to be decided)

Target age

Over 15 years old

Deployment brand

TAMASHII NATIONS

overview

LUFFY’s, a product that commemorates the adventures you and ONE PIECE share, now features an NBA uniform icon edition. The closed-box design features designs based on the uniforms of 10 NBA teams. Each is 1/20 the size of Luffy’s height, approximately 8.6cm tall.

(LUFFY’s special page: https://tamashiiweb.com/special/luffys/)

Copyright

ⓒEiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

© 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In addition, a Release has been confirmed under the TAMASHII NATIONS brand’s S.H.Figuarts series. For further details, please visit https://tamashiiweb.com/special/jumpcs/onepiece/.

The “Banpresto” brand is a brand that develops amusement prizes such as those for crane games.Banpresto develops more than 1,500 a year of prizes, ranging from stuffed animals to miscellaneous goods, including the “Chibigurumi” series of adorable, tiny stuffed animals, the “Grandista” series with its incredible and intricate sculpting quality, and the palm-sized “World Collectable Figure” series based on the concept of “treasures.

“TAMASHII NATIONS” is a unified brand for all products, focusing on figures and robots. We offer approximately 60 brands, including “Chogokin,” “S.H.Figuarts,” and “METAL BUILD,” and deliver a rich lineup and IP, as well as high-quality, high-value-added products to customers around the world.

TAMASHII NATIONS official website “TAMASHII WEB”: https://tamashiiweb.com/

※The information in this press release is current as of November 21st, 2025 and may change without prior notice.

※Images included in the press release are for reference only and may differ from the actual items.

Source

