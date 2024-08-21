Thursday, August 22, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsBasketball Icon Goran Dragić to Bid Farewell in the Biggest Celebrity-Packed Charity...
Media News

Basketball Icon Goran Dragić to Bid Farewell in the Biggest Celebrity-Packed Charity Event in Europe: “I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon”

admin
By admin
0
8

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The upcoming farewell event for Slovenian basketball legend Goran Dragić, titled “I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon,” is set for August 23-24, 2024, in Stožice, Ljubljana. This highly anticipated celebration will include a business talk, a charity gala and a charity game featuring an all-star lineup of basketball icons, including Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and other renowned names.

Slovenian Tourist Board
Slovenian Tourist Board

Goran Dragić’s highly anticipated farewell event, “I Feel Slovenia Night of the Dragon”, is just around the corner, featuring a remarkable lineup of stars. The celebration kicks off with a business talk and a charity dinner in Ljubljana on Friday, August 23, followed by a basketball spectacle on Saturday, August 24. This extraordinary event, with the Slovenian Tourist Board as the main partner, promises to be a memorable tribute to Dragić’s impressive career.

This one-of-a-kind charitable match, which also marks Goran Dragić’s final appearance as a professional player, stands as a historic event for Slovenia and marks the biggest NBA-affiliated event ever to unfold in Europe. As Dragić himself puts it: “A remarkable career deserves a grand finale, where charity takes centre stage rather than being an afterthought but the central theme.”

This event not only honours Dragić’s impressive contributions to the sport but also underscores the role of giving back to the community. By placing charity at the heart of the celebration, the match aims to make a lasting impact, highlighting the fusion of athletic achievement and social responsibility.

Dragić, who has left an indelible mark on prestigious NBA courts in the USA, has been a key figure in enhancing Slovenia’s visibility as a country of top athletes and basketball talents. As national partners, the STB and SPIRIT Slovenia will use this occasion to prominently showcase the “I Feel Slovenia” brand, highlighting Slovenia as a boutique green destination for tourism, sports and business.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in basketball, including Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Vučević, Bogdan Bogdanović, Leandro Barbosa, Aleksandar Đorđević, Igor Kokoškov, Alvin Gentry, Božo Maljković, Jure Zdovc and Aleksandar Đikić. NBA players Vlatko Čančar and Boban Marjanović will also join the lineup.

Source

Previous article
Philips Future Health Index 2024 APAC Report: Healthcare leaders in APAC turn to AI and data integration solutions to improve quality and timeliness of patient care
Next article
10 ‘most fun’ states in America: Did your favorite make this list?
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024