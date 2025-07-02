Beach bacteria warnings plague Fourth of July weekend plans nationwide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans heading to the beach for Independence Day weekend may want to check if the waters are OK for swimming or wading.

Warnings of high bacteria levels from public health officials have begun popping up in various states coast to coast.

Vibrio is a bacterium that naturally lives in coastal waters, causing fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and cramps, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On the West Coast, California officials in San Diego issued many warnings and closures of popular beaches, noting that some “bacteria levels exceed health standards.”

Two counties in Long Island, New York, have issued similar advisories.

Suffolk County health officials posted, “Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip, and Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria.”

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals bacteria levels have dropped to acceptable levels, said the press release.

Three Nassau County beaches — Hewlett Point, Island Park, and Phillip Healey Beach — are under advisory after heavy rainfall, according to the Nassau County Department of Health (NCDOH).

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals bacteria levels have dropped to acceptable levels.

“Stormwater runoff may have impacted water quality at 3 South Shore beaches. As a precaution, NCDOH is advising against swimming at these locations. Stormwater runoff can raise bacteria levels, possibly exceeding NYS standards for safe bathing,” said an NCDOH press release.

In Massachusetts, nearly 20 beaches were closed as of Wednesday morning.

Seventeen beaches are listed on the Massachusetts Department of Health “Beaches Dashboard,” due to bacteria levels.

Washington state lists advisories to “stay out of the water” at seven beaches with “high bacteria” in King County, according to its website.

The Prairie State lists 34 advisories on their Illinois government website.

There are 80,000 cases of the infection reported each year, according to the CDC.

Michigan has nine beaches closed due to high bacteria levels from “wildlife” and “storm water runoff.”

Four beaches in the Great Lake State also have contamination advisories.

