Beko scales Second-Life ‘Reduce-Refurbish-Recycle’ program to factory level across Europe

– Beko extends product lifecycles, proving that circularity delivers both affordability and sustainability.

– In 2024, more than 114,000 appliances were refurbished globally, preventing waste through dedicated refurbishment centers in the UK, Italy, and Romania.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beko, a leader in home appliances, today announced significant progress in its refurbishment strategy, with the scale up of Reduce–Refurbish–Recycle, the company’s integrated returns and refurbishment program that transforms returned appliances into high-quality second-life products at factory scale. The approach ensures appliances remain functional, cuts waste and cost, and brings essential main home appliances within reach for more households, without compromising performance or safety and by significantly contributing to the circular economy.



Beko Refurbishment Center 1

“Refurbishment is about more than repairing appliances – it’s about extending lifecycles, reducing waste, and giving consumers access to reliable, affordable products,” said Fatih Özkadı, Chief Sustainability, Quality and Customer Care Officer. “By investing in advanced refurbishment centers across Europe, we are proving that circularity can drive both sustainability and create value for households, while expanding our program to localize access to second-life Beko appliances through outlet shops and partner routes – ensuring refurbished units are available where demand is highest and consistent quality is maintained across every market.”

Customer care is central to Beko’s operations. The Reduce – Refurbish – Recycle Program begins with customer service, with most issues resolved remotely or during an engineer visit, reducing unnecessary returns and extending product life. Appliances that do enter refurbishment are tested, repaired with genuine parts, graded, and re-audited to ensure they perform in accordance with safety and reliability principles. The result is a closed-loop cycle that adds value for customers and the business. As European consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, Beko’s refurbishment strategy offers high-quality, affordable second-life appliances that reduce waste and extend value. At the heart of the network is Beko’s Peterborough (UK) refurbishment center, a nearly 5,000 m² site that has been operating with zero waste to landfill since 2019. The site holds over 100,000 spare parts, manages 55 packaging types, and applies quality audits (QA) to up to 30% of refurbished units from different product categories before resale.

Beyond the UK, Beko’s European refurbishment footprint is growing. In Carinaro (Italy), in 2024 alone, appliances were refurbished across washing machines, cooking, cooling, dishwashing, and drying categories. The center employs 15 operatives and positions refurbished products at 10–30% below retail prices, making sustainable choices more accessible. In Romania, Beko aims to return more than three-quarters (75%) of eligible products to circulation, further proving that circular operations can be systematic, repeatable and market-specific.

Beko’s sustainability communications framework aligns the initiative with UN Sustainable Development Goals, enabling local teams to tailor messages while maintaining one European story of circularity at scale.

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko’s 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 18 February 2025) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista’s 2025 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies. Beko’s vision is ‘Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.’



Beko Refurbishment Center 2



Fatih Özkadı, Chief Sustainability, Quality and Customer Care Officer



Beko Logo (Corporate)

Source