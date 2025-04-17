Best Amazon deals this week: I combed through thousands of sales to find savings of up to 80%

Hallelujah! The tax forms have been filed, and you can say adieu to parsing through piles of paperwork until next year. Lucky enough to get a refund this year? While I’d normally advise you not to spend it all in one place, I wouldn’t blame you for taking advantage of the best Amazon deals this week, given that some popular products are up to 80% off. And if you owe money? Well, this is your opportunity to cross some items off your wishlist for way less. I’m seeing deep discounts on brands like Apple, iRobot, Sony, Tempur-Pedic and KitchenAid, to name just a few.

Top Amazon deals

Feeling glum about shelling out your hard-earned greenbacks to Uncle Sam? You’ll be back to smiling soon enough — all the more reason to snag this highly rated teeth-whitening kit for 60% off. What’s that? You just want to curl up and escape to dreamland for a few weeks? Conk out knowing you saved a whopping $93 on a pair of hotel-quality pillows. Being reimbursed? Liberate yourself from hunched-over floor cleaning with this Roomba, nearly 50% off.

We here at Yahoo Shopping firmly believe in no taxation without representation. So get out there and represent with these stunning steals!

Best Amazon deals this week: Rare sales

Amazon A top-selling Roomba that’s down to $129 — nearly its lowest price ever? I’ll take two! This’ll zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. $129 at Amazon

Amazon This is the latest version of this iPad, so the fact that it’s already on sale makes this a deal worth considering. According to Yahoo Senior Deals Writer Chris McGraw, “It’s an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before feel like an old tube TV. “If you’ve got a habit of toggling between a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages at once, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame.” $328 at Amazon

Amazon I bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can’t stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she’s obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they have up to 50 hours of battery life is the cherry on the sundae. Markdowns on these are rare, and they hardly ever dip lower than they are now. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: All-time low prices

Amazon Not only will this 2-in-1 tool help free up some space in your bathroom cabinet, it’ll also be a bit easier on your tresses thanks to its non-pulling titanium plates. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight look or want some wavy curls, you’ll be able to select your desired temperature (the LCD display lets you know once it’s heated to your liking). Snag it while it’s nearly 80% off. Save $110 with code | Lowest price ever PLG2OEYU $30 at Amazon

Amazon You’ll be so relieved to have this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire’s looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four tires on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it’s down to the lowest price I’ve seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is as inflated as your tires will be). Save $38 with code | Lowest price ever TYZSG5BB $40 at Amazon

Amazon If you, like me, aren’t a fan of “the big light” (meaning, the abrasive overhead light found on many a ceiling), these little illuminators are a stellar alternative. They emit a soft glow that can be adjusted with a simple tap, and their minimal, sleek design instantly elevates any surface. On that note, they’re ideal for adding some mood lighting to your dining table while hosting, but they can also be used as reading lights on end tables, desks and nightstands, or even outdoors. (They’re waterproof and have a sturdy base to help prevent them from tipping over.) They’ve never been on sale for less, just sayin’… Save $13 with Prime | Lowest price ever $27 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Home

Amazon Want to start your slumber time on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s nearly 80% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush, machine-washable pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable sleep. Save $93 with Prime and code 4DITIPXU $27 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $18 with Prime and coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Portable? Check. Cordless? Check. Powerful? Check. This small yet mighty handheld meets all of our requirements and then some, thanks to its versatility (as in, sucking up both wet and dry messes), compact size (just 8 pounds) and three-year warranty. Just note that you’ll need to purchase batteries separately, but they’re compatible with all products in the brand’s 12V, 20V and 60V Max line. Related: The best car vacuums of 2025, tested and reviewed $94 at Amazon

Amazon If snoozing has become a pain in the neck — in the all-too literal sense — this contoured pillow just might be your ticket to a comfier night’s sleep. Its curved design more closely aligns with the shape of your head and neck, offering pressure relief and gentle support. Plus, its extra-firm density won’t go limp over time. It’s currently down to its lowest price in about a year (over 35% off), and this large size actually costs less than the small version! $63 at Amazon

Amazon This little doodad has become a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers — more than 20,000 were purchased in the past month alone. You can use it on practically any piece of clothing or upholstery to remove lint, pilling and other types of fuzz that make their way onto your fabrics. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase while traveling, and at a mere $9, it’s about as low as it’s been in years. $9 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Outdoors

Amazon Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or giving gardening a go for the first time this spring, a reliable pair of clippers is essential. Yahoo Executive Editor Nicole Sforza swears by these top-sellers, which she says “can turn a jungle into a primrose path.” She adds, “I’ve owned them for several years and they work perfectly every single time. They have a soft nonslip grip and a coating on the blades so they easily glide through even thick stems. They haven’t rusted on me, either. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a ‘hot knife through butter.’ That makes them easy to handle, even if you can’t garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength. A self-cleaning groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners. I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I’m not using them.” At over 50% off, they’re down to their best price in years. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Lying out on the deck or by the pool is about to get even more heavenly, thanks to these ergonomic chaises that’ll make you feel like you’re floating. The backs and footrests can be adjusted to your desired angle, and each chair includes a built-in tray with two cupholders. This nearly 40% discount marks a new all-time low price. Save $34 | Lowest price ever $56 at Amazon

Amazon Excited to host some outdoor soirees this spring? You’ll need to shed some light on your subjects, and these charming bulbs will help turn your yard into the coziest hangout spot on the block. The lights are built to endure harsh weather conditions if necessary, and you’ll get up to 6,000 hours of use out of them. Plus, they’re within a dollar of their lowest price ever. Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Kitchen

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this No. 1 bestselling set should be your next move. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At over 55% off, it’s down to one of its best prices ever. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. Been wanting to reduce the amount of plastic in your kitchen? These containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At less than $4 per container, this is a fabulous value. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming stink slayer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you’ve been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car … anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is the lowest it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up while you can. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Finding just one decent knife for fifty bucks can be a challenge these days, let alone an entire collection. That’s why this one — which has been slashed to just $3 more than its record-low price — is such a steal. I got this set for my sister, who says that while “everything has been staying sharp so far,” she appreciates that it “comes with a sharpening steel” and “has the knife styles I frequently need.” She also prefers “a minimal aesthetic” in her kitchen and says this set is “the opposite of an eyesore.” Related: 11 best knives and knife sets for 2025, tested by top chefs Save $25 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Tech

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor (and there’s no way you’ll trip over it). No, it’s not the most massive discount, but I’ve yet to see this top-seller on sale for less. Save $2 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $20 (they typically retail for around $25 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $80 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this top-seller (which happens to be the newest model) — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. Plus, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $17 with code | Lowest price ever NEWFTVHD $18 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Style

Amazon How do I love these leggings? Let me count the ways: For starters, the material is so soft and smooth that it rivals Lululemon’s, and the wide waistband provides ample support without feeling too constricting. The fabric is also moisture-wicking to prevent me from feeling super sweaty while I’m working out, and they pass the squat test. Stock up while you can save $9 each. Check out my full Colorfulkoala leggings review for more. $25 at Amazon

Amazon It doesn’t get much easier or breezier than this flowy top, which resembles the classic boyfriend shirt, but with pretty ruching at the cuffs. It comes in a bevy of stripes, but if you prefer solids, you can opt for a handful of those as well. And oh yeah: This top-seller’s down to its best price of all time. Save $6 with coupon | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Amazon On those mornings when you don’t feel like assembling a whole outfit but still want to look put together, a jumpsuit like this one is an effortlessly chic solution. It’s just slouchy enough to keep you comfy throughout the day without looking baggy, and you can pair it with a tee or layer it under a light jacket — the possibilities are endless. At 40% off, it’s down to a record low. Save $12 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no such thing as having too many warm-weather tees, and this one offers a bit more coverage if that’s something you prefer. The slightly oversized fit is on trend, and the shirt can be tucked in for a bit more shape or left loose for a flowy look. Prices vary between colors, but classic white and black are down to a mere 10 bucks. $10 at Amazon

Amazon As the temps rise, you’ll want to find breathable clothing, and these flowy bestsellers are just the ticket. Made of a cotton-poly blend, they’ll help you stay cool while looking cool — all while feeling as comfortable as PJs. Did I mention they have an elastic waistband? Get ’em in a few colors for as little as $25 — that’s as low as they’ve ever been. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $25 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals this week: Beauty

Amazon Your morning hair routine is about to get a lot easier, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling multitasker. It dries and styles all at the same time, meaning you won’t have to juggle a brush in one hand and a blow dryer in the other; use it to give yourself a sleek, smooth blowout or wavy curls. At just $32, it’s far more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap — and it’s never dipped lower than this. Save $38 | Lowest price ever $32 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! Your journey to brighter teeth just got a lot easier, thanks to this whitening kit. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth via the pen for 30-60 minutes a day, and after five days, you should see a difference (as much as 10 shades whiter). You’ll get about 30 treatments out of this pack. At 60% off, this is as low as it’s been since Black Friday — now, that’s something to smile about. $16 at Amazon

