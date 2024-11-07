Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals are here: Save on Dyson, Apple and more

When it comes to high-performance laptops, the MacBook Air is always in the conversation for a reason. Not only does it have truly impressive specs, but it comes with a Liquid Retina Display that makes everything, from text to colors, especially clear and crisp. This one has a 13.6-inch screen, but larger options are available.

You can bump up your storage to 512GB (though that does cost more). There’s a front-facing camera for video calls and meetings that captures content in 1080p resolution — that’s high-def. If you have an iPhone or iPad, all three devices are designed to work together seamlessly. Transfer content from one to the other with ease, or open a webpage on your laptop and keep reading on your phone when you leave the house.

