‘Best shoe ever for pain-prone feet’: These supportive slides are up to 50% off

The weather may be getting a bit cooler, but that doesn’t mean you need to crack out the woolen socks and the Chelsea boots. You can still set your toes free in a pair of sandals — they look super cute with cargo pants, jeans, leggings and more. That said, if you’ve been looking for that just-right pair of comfy sandals, we’ve found it: Weweya’s Pillow Cushioned Slides are on sale for as little as $20 (down from $40) — that’s 50% off! They’re comfortable, durable and make your feet feel like they’re lazing around in slippers all day, fans say.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Many brand-name orthopedic sandals can set you back upwards of $40 per pair. Comparatively, these slip-on slides provide ample comfort even for those struggling with foot issues: One reviewer said, “I got them to deal with plantar fasciitis, and that pain is completely gone now.” They’re marked down to as little as $20 a pair in some shades, and just a few bucks more in other colors.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Over 13,000 shoppers love Weweya Pillow Cushioned Slides, and a surprising number of reviewers liken the experience of wearing them to walking on clouds. The shoes are crafted with an EVA material that gives them a cushy feel. At the same time, their thick rubber sole provides protection and durability. The combo makes the shoes supportive and gives your feet sweet relief, even if you wear them all day.

Caught in the rain? Wanna stick your toes in the ocean? The slides also have built-in drainage holes. And thanks to the EVA material, they’ll dry in a flash. When it’s time to give your sandals some TLC, just hand wash them with soap and water.

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon reviewers gush over the comfort and adjustability of these sandals.

Pros 👍

“Like walking on a cloud,” one five-star reviewer said. (See? We told you!) “Just buy these! They are perfect, very supportive and super comfy. These are the perfect house shoe.”

Another happy customer dubbed the slides “the best shoe ever for pain-prone feet,” adding, “I’m someone who suffers from foot pain that can get so bad I literally can’t walk, and this type of shoe is a lifesaver for me. … This pair is leagues better than my previous shoes. They’re half the price and even more comfortable.”

“I have plantar fasciitis,” a shopper shared. “I needed something I could slip my feet into when it flares up, which it did Sunday. I ordered these Weweya sandals. So comfortable. Soft, room for my feet, adjustable straps on top. I would highly recommend these to anyone with or without feet issues.”

A final sandal lover summed up the shoes perfectly: “I love these! They are so comfortable, I feel as if I am walking on pillows! Nice to wear around the house and nice to wear outdoors as well. Highly recommended for people who have problems with their feet — and they are also cute looking.”

Cons 👎

It’s worth reading through the reviews to see what size might be best for you — your typical go-to might be a little off. “Sizing may be sliiiightly small,” said one otherwise five-star fan. “I ordered the women’s 8-9 and it feels a bit more like 8-8.5. If the slippers were even 1 or 2 millimeters smaller, I would’ve had to size up. … [They also] might not fit wide-footed folks. I have borderline wide feet, and the footbed of the slipper is a bit restrictive. Loosening the straps doesn’t help, as that would then make the slipper fall off completely.”

Another wearer offered this cautionary note: “If you have balance issues I don’t recommend them, as the soles are very squishy and you need good balance as you become accustomed to that squish sensation under your feet.”

