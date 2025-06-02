Bethenny Frankel, 54, uses this vitamin C serum daily — at $18, it’s 40% off

When Bethenny Frankel recommends a skincare product, people listen. The sassy former RHONY star (that’s Real Housewives of New York City, for the uninitiated) has become a bit of a beauty maven in recent years. We highly recommend you follow her on Instagram and TikTok, where the 54-year-old has shared a bunch of her must-have products. One such product: Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum, an anti-aging, dark spot-reducing wonder. Right now, you can nab it at Amazon for $18 when you use code 76KZ23OGAXXI for double discounts

Amazon This serum contains a high concentration of Vitamin C along with tripeptides and green tea extract to help restore skin to its youthful, glowy best. Save $12 with code 76KZ23OGAXXI $18 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?💰

When you consider how much quality skincare can cost these days — e.g., $85 for this vitamin C serum from Sunday Riley, which actually contains a smaller concentration of the vitamin than Bliss Bright Idea at the same 1-ounce size — snapping up this refreshingly affordable option is an absolute no-brainer, especially now that you can grab an extra 10% off with code 76KZ23OGAXXI.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Bethenny’s been a fan of this brand from way back. “Bliss was the first spa chain that I can remember, and now they can reach everyone. I always remembered that Bliss products were amazing … I love [the] entire Bliss Vitamin C skin-care range,” she told People. She loves it so much that she couldn’t resist waxing poetic about the benefits of the Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum in a specially dedicated video:

[embedded content]

“I’m a vitamin C girl,” Bethenny shared in the video. “I don’t drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day.” Her standby serum? Bliss Bright Idea, of course. “It’s great for year-round daytime [wear] … [Bright Idea is] hydrating, plumping, brightening. … Not all vitamin C is created equal!”

In yet another video, where Frankel rounded up her top vitamin C products, she included Bliss Bright Idea as well, noting that the serum contains “20% vitamin C, which is very good — you want good vitamin C concentration.” And that’s what you get with Bliss Bright Idea. Thanks to its high concentration of vitamin C, you’re getting a serum that works hard to brighten your skin, reduce the look of dark spots and restore a tired ‘dermis to a more glowy, balanced complexion.

The formula’s patented tripeptides elevate and protect your natural collagen, a protein that is one of the main building blocks of skin. This protein keeps skin from sagging and gives it a more youthful look. Green tea extract is also included to provide a skin-loving boost of antioxidants. The ingredients are whipped together into one potent serum that boosts skin elasticity to create a visibly firmer exterior.

Here’s a bright idea — infuse your beauty routine with some vitamin C, Bethenny Frankel style! (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 6,200 Amazon shoppers have given Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Facial Serum a five-star rating, with many highlighting the pleasant scent and texture of the serum as well as the positive effects on skin after use.

Pros 👍

“This product feels wonderful going on, spreads easy and really evens and brightens my skin,” wrote one, adding, “Other products go on nicely over the top.” Another shared, “After a few weeks of using twice daily, I noticed the dark spots in my face have lightened.”

“By far the best [vitamin C serum] I’ve ever used,” said this shopper. “Leaves my skin so hydrated and smooth whether I use it during the day or at night. If I wake up with plump, moisturized skin I know the product is doing its job!”

“I’ve been using this product for quite some time and am very happy with the results,” said another regular user. “Feels great going on, smooths fine lines, a little goes a long way, and smells terrific, too.”

Cons👎

A fan of Bliss products said: “It could be overpowering for someone sensitive to scents.”

“If I do have one issue with it,” said this quibbler, “it’s that it does go on a little sticky. But I use a hand fan to dry it and then follow up with a moisturizer.”

Amazon Bethenny’s not alone: More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers are also megafans of this serum. Save $12 with code 76KZ23OGAXXI $18 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

