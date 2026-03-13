Biophytis-LynxKite Alliance Expands to Turbocharge AI-driven drug discovery for next generation longevity therapeutics

Biophytis and LynxKite launch new modalities beyond MASSIVE: AI-driven drug discovery for next-generation longevity therapies

This partnership will generate revenue through: A computational longevity platform, including unique curated datasets and accelerated computation methods relevant for longevity research Next-generation drug candidates against sarcopenia Next generation drug candidates for dry age-related macular degeneration



SINGAPORE, PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lynxkite is expanding its partnership with Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) ("Biophytis"), starting with the MASSIVE project (MAS Receptor Synthetic Innovation & Virtual Engineering for Sarcopenia therapy) and plans to expand the platform to other modalities. This strategic initiative, also supported by Singapore’s Enterprise Singapore, is aligned with priority target areas in Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan.

LynxKite Technologies, a leader in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, known for its flagship open-source platform LynxKite, will integrate AI computational methods relevant for longevity research into its computational orchestration platform. With over a decade of experience, the founding team of LynxKite has supported more than 100 global enterprises — including major players such as Roche, AstraZeneca and Hummingbird Biosciences — in analyzing complex data using graph-based and generative AI approaches.

The first MASSIVE project aims to identify and develop Mas receptor (MasR) activator drug candidates targeting sarcopenia, a degenerative muscle disease associated with aging that affects millions of elderly people worldwide. Biophytis contributes its deep expertise in age-related diseases, its preclinical experience in MasR-linked indications, and its expertise in Mas receptor pharmacology. LynxKite brings state-of-the-art AI technologies, chemoinformatics, and software engineering coupled with scaling GPU computation on the latest generation of NVIDIA toolkits and neoclouds such as Nebius. Together, the partners strengthen Biophytis’ strategic drug discovery program, aligned with its longevity-focused strategy and positioning.

The project’s key objectives include:

Modeling the Mas receptor for structure-based drug design using AI and protein prediction tools. Designing and prioritizing synthetic drug candidates through AI-guided molecule generation and predictive filtering. Synthesizing and testing promising MasR activators to assess biological activity, safety, and pharmacokinetics. Selecting and protecting the lead candidate through patent filings in preparation for preclinical development. Developing and validating the AI software via feedback loops from in vitro and in vivo validation of candidates.

"The launch of MASSIVE marks a decisive step in our longevity strategy, combining our clinical expertise with LynxKite’s innovative AI to accelerate the discovery of transformative therapies against sarcopenia," said Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis.

Gyorgy Lajtai, CEO of LynxKite, added: "We are proud to collaborate with Biophytis on pioneering computational longevity through our LynxKite platfom, which demonstrates how LynxKite can revolutionize discovery by designing, integrating and orchestrating relevant computational tools in diverse modalities."

About LynxKite

LynxKite Technologies Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore with offices in the United States, Switzerland The LynxKite platform combines graph analytics, biological language models, while directly managing, optimizing, and autoscaling GPU resources to efficiently run complex pipelines such as NVIDIA NIM Microservices. Building on more than a decade of experience in graph and enterprise AI, LynxKite collaborates with research institutions, technology partners, and industry leaders to accelerate scientific discovery and advanced analytics. For more information, please visit https://lynxkite.com .

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular diseases (sarcopenia, Phase 3 ready to start) and metabolic disorders (obesity, Phase 2 ready to start). The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS – FR001400OLP5) and its ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on the OTC market (BPTSY – US 09076G401). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.nebius.com.

Source