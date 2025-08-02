SYDNEY, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced the retail availability of its flagship Apex 300 Portable Power Station. Following its highest-funded Indiegogo campaign of 2025, raising over US$5.4 million from 2,564 backers by July 20—the Apex 300 is now available for a broader audience, bringing industry-leading innovation to homes and outdoor adventures.



BLUETTI Apex 300 Launches in Retail After Raising $5.4M, Leading 2025’s Crowdfunding Charts

Since its debut, the Apex 300 has earned widespread acclaim and received several prestigious industry honors—including the 2025 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group, the Home of the Future Award from Popular Science, and the Picks Award at CES 2025 from Residential Systems. These accolades highlight its innovation and focus on real‑world energy needs.

The Apex 300 is a robust standalone unit with 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, supporting emergency battery backup for home, caravans, off‑grid cabins, and an expandable ecosystem for automated whole‑home battery backup.

Key Innovations:

Expandable to 11.52kW output and 58kWh capacity

20ms UPS switching to prevent blackout interruptions

Ultra‑low 20W AC idle draw for extended standby on fridges and medical devices

2nd‑gen automotive‑grade LiFePO₄ battery for up to 17 years of daily use

Early adopters praise the Apex 300 for its versatile standalone power and expandable ecosystem. Veteran reviewer Jeff Hagen logged 800+ hours of testing, highlighting upgrades from the AC300 and AC500, including improved AC standby efficiency at just 18W—ideal for home battery backup preparedness during this active hurricane season.

“Our focus with the Apex 300 was to create a dependable portable power station that’s easy to scale for various needs,” said James Rays, spokesperson for BLUETTI. “We’re honored that it helps bring reliable backup power within reach of everyday households.”

Apex 300 Hits Retail Shelves August 1

Starting August 1, the Apex 300 will be available through the BLUETTI Official Store and Amazon, starting at A$2,999. Customers who order during the launch period can enjoy an additional 10% discount using the promo code BLUETTIAPEX.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI delivers reliable, innovative portable power solutions for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users in 110+ countries, BLUETTI advances energy independence with a focus on sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean energy in underserved regions—underscoring its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

