Boeing airplane orders rise to highest level since late 2023 ahead of Paris Air Show

Boeing 737 aircraft fuselages are pictured at the company’s Renton factory in Renton, Washington, on April 15, 2025.

Boeing ‘s gross orders for new airplanes hit 303 last month, the most since December 2023, as the company makes strides against its rival Airbus and works to stabilize production of its bestselling jets near the Federal Aviation Administration limit.

The manufacturer handed over 45 aircraft in May, in line with the month before but higher than the 24 it delivered a year earlier.

This year through May, Boeing delivered 220 airplanes to customers, while Airbus delivered 243 planes. Deliveries are key to Boeing and Airbus generating cash since the bulk of an airplane’s price is paid when the jet is handed over.

Net of cancellations and conversions, Boeing has logged orders for 512 planes this year, compared with 215 for Airbus. More orders could be signed next week at the Paris Air Show — a trade event where companies get a chance to showcase new technology and aircraft, and strike deals.