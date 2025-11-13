Boeing defense workers approve new contract, ending more than 3-month strike

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 13, 2025.

Boeing defense workers approved on Thursday on a new contract that will end a more than three-month strike that has delayed the manufacturer’s production of F-15 fighter jets and other programs.

The workers rejected previous offers, with their union saying the proposals failed to address concerns.

The contract proposal the roughly 3,200 workers voted on Thursday includes 24% wage increases over five years as well as a $6,000 up-front bonus, up from $3,000, though it gets rid of a previous Boeing proposal for $4,000 in payments later on. That will bring average base pay from $75,000 to $109,000 over the contract, Boeing had said.

The mostly St. Louis-based workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, went on strike on Aug. 4, their first stoppage since 1996.

“We’re proud of what our members have fought for together and are ready to get back to building the world’s most advanced military aircraft,” IAM District 837 said in a statement Thursday.