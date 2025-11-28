Sunday, November 30, 2025
Breaking: A New 7200W Power Station Hits US Market – FOSSiBOT F7200 Now Available

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FOSSiBOT proudly announces the U.S. launch of the FOSSiBOT F7200, a next-generation portable power station engineered to deliver industrial-grade energy for both home and outdoor use. As only the second 7200W industrial portable power station to enter the American market, the F7200 redefines high-capacity performance with modular expandability and intelligent energy management, offering a reliable power solution during blackouts, storms, or off-grid adventures.

FOSSiBOT F7200
FOSSiBOT F7200

Unmatched Power and Expandability
Equipped with a 5222.4Wh base capacity—expandable up to 15.67kWh with two optional FOSSiBOT FB5222 battery packs—the F7200 delivers a robust 7200W of continuous AC output and supports 12V0/240V dual voltage. Whether supporting critical home appliances during an outage, powering an RV expedition, or running tools at a remote job site, this system ensures that users never run out of power.

Smart Energy That Saves
Through the intuitive FOSSiBOT App, users gain real-time insight into their energy consumption, customize charging schedules, and optimize solar intake. With a smart algorithm that prioritizes solar input, the F7200 helps households slash energy costs by $1,000+ per year, moving families closer to true energy independence.

Rapid and Versatile Charging
The F7200 supports multiple charging inputs, including:

  • Adjustable AC charging (600W–3000W)
  • High Volt & Low Volt solar input (120–450V, up to 2500W, 12V-55V,1200W)
  • Hybrid AC + Solar charging, delivering up to 5200W and a full recharge in just 1.5 hours

The system intelligently prioritizes solar energy to minimize grid dependence and support sustainable use.

Safety Engineered for Peace of Mind
Constructed with EVE-brand LiFePO₄ battery and a comprehensive 9-layer protection system, the F7200 incorporates an advanced Battery Management System (BMS). A UPS-grade switching function ensures backup power activation within 10ms, keeping essential devices running safely through unexpected outages.

Always Ready, Anytime
Thanks to an ultra-low self-discharge rate, the F7200 retains 96.8% of its charge after three months of storage—making it an ideal, always-ready power source for emergencies and seasonal use.

Pricing and Availability
The FOSSiBOT F7200 is now available at a recommended retail price of $2,999. The FB5222 expansion battery retails for $1,999. The product is available through the Black Friday and debut launch campaign on the FOSSiBOT official website.

U.S. customers can use promo code: PRF72 at checkout for F7200 exclusive savings.

