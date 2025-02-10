Canned foods are convenient, affordable and nutritious. Why do they have a bad reputation?

You’ve probably heard claims at the grocery store or online suggesting that canned fruits and vegetables are “full of chemicals” or “less healthy than fresh options.” It’s time to set the record straight. Canned foods are not the villains they’re made out to be. These pantry staples are affordable, nutrient-rich and exceptionally convenient. They have a long shelf life, provide great value and can be a lifesaver when you’re scrambling to figure out what’s for dinner on a hectic weeknight. Of course, there are some caveats to consider when selecting canned foods, but if you shop wisely, they can be a powerful asset in your kitchen.

Now, let’s crack open the myths and get to the truth about what’s inside that can.

Myth No. 1: Canned foods are less nutritious than fresh foods

This one really needs to be put on the shelf (pun intended). Many people assume canned foods aren’t as nutritious as their fresh or frozen counterparts, but that isn’t the case. The canning process involves heating foods to preserve them, which can lock in nutrients. Sure, a few vitamins like vitamin C might take a hit, but in exchange, you get a product with an extremely long shelf life that may even come at a lower cost. That’s not a bad trade-off.

For example, canned apricots have been found to contain higher levels of beta-carotene and antioxidants compared to their fresh counterparts. Similarly, research has shown that the nutritional value of canned peaches is comparable to that of fresh peaches.

However, it’s worth noting that many canned fruit options have the skin removed during the preservation process. Since the skin of fruits like pears and apples often contains a significant portion of their nutrients, including antioxidants, fiber and other beneficial components, this removal can reduce their overall nutritional content. Taking the time to read food labels and understand the specific benefits of different fruits can help in selecting options that retain more of their nutritional value.

Myth No. 2: The chemical BPA in cans makes them unsafe

BPA (short for “bisphenol A”) is a chemical that was commonly used to coat the inside of cans to prevent rusting and keep food fresh. Some studies suggested that BPA could leach into food, potentially causing health issues, and understandably, people freaked out a bit. But here’s the good news: The food industry listened to those concerns and made changes.

Nowadays, most cans are BPA-free. The FDA has regulations and safety standards that ensure any materials used in food packaging are thoroughly tested and deemed safe. Many manufacturers label their products as BPA-free to reassure customers. If you’re worried, just check the label. If you can’t find the information, most major brands have FAQs on their websites with the details.

Myth No. 3: All canned foods are loaded with salt and preservatives

This one might come from the idea that anything long-lasting must have some Frankenstein science keeping it alive. But here’s a fun fact for you: The canning process itself is the preservative. By existing in a vacuum-sealed, sterile environment, canned foods stay safe to eat without needing extra chemicals. Many canned goods contain just two or three ingredients — sometimes it’s just the food and some water.

Now, about the salt (or sodium, for the label readers). It’s true that some canned products, such as soups and sauces, can be high in sodium, but there are plenty of low-sodium or no-salt-added options available today. If you’re using regular canned beans or vegetables, you can also drain and rinse them under running water to remove up to 40% of the sodium. It’s an easy fix — no chemistry degree needed.

Why canned foods deserve some love

Canned foods have so many redeeming qualities that it’s surprising they aren’t treated like the pantry champions they are. Let’s break it down:

Convenience: Diced tomatoes, chickpeas, corn — they’re prepped and ready to go. No peeling, chopping or soaking required. Perfect for a quick chili or stew. Affordability: Fresh produce can get pricey, especially offseason. Canned goods offer an affordable way to eat nutritious fruits and vegetables year-round without breaking the bank. Long shelf life: Forgot you bought that can of peaches five months ago? No problem. While fresh produce has an expiration date that seems to sneak up on you overnight, canned foods are in it for the long haul. Reduced food waste: Because they last so long, canned goods help reduce food waste both at home and on a larger scale. When was the last time you threw out an unopened can of tuna? Exactly. Nutritional boosts: Many canned options, like fish, beans and certain vegetables, provide essential nutrients, protein and healthy fats. Plus, they’re consistent; you don’t have to guess if that canned peach is ripe enough.

How to choose the best canned foods

Canned foods are great, but not all cans are created equal. Here are a few tips to make sure you’re picking the best options:

Check the ingredient list: When selecting canned foods, it’s important to pay attention to the ingredient list. Opt for ones with minimal added ingredients, preferably just the food itself along with water or juice. Avoid products with added sugars, salts or preservatives when possible, as these can diminish the overall health benefits of the food. Look for BPA-free labels: Though most cans are now BPA-free, it doesn’t hurt to double-check. Brands today are typically very transparent about this. Pick unsweetened or natural options: For canned fruits, look for ones packed in water or natural juices rather than sugary syrups. And skip unnecessary ingredients like added colors or flavors. Occasionally, ascorbic acid is added to canned fruits. While that may sound like a scary chemical, it’s just another name for vitamin C. Inspect the can: Avoid cans with obvious dents, rust or bulging lids. Those are red flags for potential food safety issues. However, a small dent that doesn’t impact the seal is typically safe. While you’re looking, make sure the canned food is not expired before you eat it.

Canned foods have been around for centuries, and they’ve been feeding armies, astronauts and families alike. They’re convenient, affordable and yes, still nutritious. Sure, there are a few things to watch for, like sodium levels and damaged cans, but those are easy to manage with some simple shopping habits.

The next time someone gives you the side-eye for stocking up on canned beans, you can confidently tell them you’re saving money, fighting food waste and filling your plate with solid nutrition. Canned foods aren’t just a backup option — they’re a smart, practical way to eat well without the fuss.

Lauren Manaker is a dietitian and author.

