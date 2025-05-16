CASETiFY Unveils Newest Addition to Luggage Collection

Say ‘Yes’ to Overpacking with New 29″ Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase



More images can be found HERE

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Overpackers, rejoice! CASETiFY is expanding its lineup of CASETiFY Travel luggage with the launch of its new 29″ Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase . This larger iteration of CASETiFY Travel’s 21″ Bounce Carry-On Suitcase is equally expressive – but with even more room for customization – and engineered for smooth rolling, lasting protection, and bold visual impact.



CASETiFY’s New 29” Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase

“We can’t wait to introduce the Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase, a bold next step in CASETiFY’s journey into the travel category,” said Wesley Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. “This launch not only showcases our commitment to blending design, durability, and innovation, but also marks a milestone as we expand our footprint in the luggage space. We reimagined what travel gear could be when we launched CASETiFY Travel, empowering travelers to rebel against the sea of sameness that makes up today’s luggage with pieces that truly stand out from airport check-in to baggage claim.”

Made for modern, creative travelers who need space, protection, and personalization, the Bounce Check-In Trunk combines premium engineering with signature style, letting them fill their case to their heart’s desire and travel with confidence. This trunk moves with the traveler – protecting their essentials and expressing their style, wherever the journey takes them.

Customizable Travel

The Bounce Trunk offers unmatched customization—from colors to fonts to exclusive prints. CASETiFY brings its signature creative personalization options to this suitcase, ensuring every traveler’s personal brand is on display with a myriad of design options: signature base colors (Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, Cherry Red), custom background colors and prints, and exclusive fonts and monogramming options. Plus, the Bounce Trunk offers a built-in AirTag pocket for smart tracking from point A to point B.

Made-to-order customization includes:

Patent-pending on-demand printing technology

printing technology Full-surface customization capabilities

Digital customization platform with real-time design visualization

with real-time design visualization Three revolutionary font systems: The Skyline Font: Distinct set of 11 font colors ranging from neutrals to bold tones as well as solid color background options, and 8 exciting patterns such as Chevron, Camo, and Clouds. The Skyline Font was crafted with inspiration from CASETiFY’s signature Bounce corner technology, and has 6 possible text placements for bespoke customization. The CASETiFY Dot Font: Interactive letter-by-letter customization with 11 interchangeable font colors and 6 background colors, including customizable full stops. The Milano Font: Elegant script font with three formats including an angled repeating pattern.



Limitless Packing

Creative explorers don’t travel light, they travel prepared. That’s why the Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase offers an ultra-roomy interior, with a slimmer top lid and deeper main compartment that allows for packing flexibility. The interior organization is well designed, with a compression X strap and adjustable magnetic buckle to create even more space, so travelers don’t have to compromise when it comes to packing. There’s also a removable dual function organizer, a compression panel to securely hold items in place, and three mesh pockets. In addition to providing maximum capacity, ergonomic top and side handles make heavy loads easy to manage.

Durable Engineering

Built to survive demanding travel schedules and the harshest conditions, this bag is engineered with CASETiFY’s proven Bounce technology, designed to absorb and deflect shock. The Bounce Check-In Trunk Suitcase has also gone through rigorous tumble and drop tests, and comes with tamper-resistant YKK zippers and a TSA-approved lock. This suitcase was also crafted with sustainability and the environment in mind, incorporating practices like thoughtful production methods, replaceable components, recyclable materials, and streamlined logistics.

Effortless Movement

Combining pro-level performance components with smooth, intuitive design, the Bounce Trunk Suitcase ensures no traveler is dragged down by their luggage. Featuring 360° Hinomoto Miraclent wheels for silent, smooth rolling, a lightweight Bayer Makrolon® polycarbonate hard shell exterior to combat extreme impact, and an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle for sturdy control, this luggage effortlessly glides from gate to gate.

The Bounce 29″ Check-In Trunk Suitcase joins CASETiFY Travel’s full lineup of travel products, including:

Product Specifications

Official Name: CASETiFY Bounce 29 Inch Check-In Trunk Suitcase

Dimensions: W17.5″ x H29.7″ x D14.8″

Weight: 14.3 lbs

Materials: Bayer’s Makrolon® polycarbonate, aircraft-grade aluminum

Features: Bounce technology, TSA-approved locks, AirTag pocket

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty to maximize lifetime usage and minimize environmental waste

Pricing and Availability

The CASETiFY Bounce 29 Inch Check-In Trunk Suitcase ($599 USD) is available in North America, Mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan region, Australia, and France through www.CASETiFY.com and select retail locations.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech-lifestyle brand reimagining everyday accessories through innovative protection and creative personalization. Founded in 2011, the company has protected over 20 million devices worldwide and operates the largest customization platform for tech accessories. With dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, CASETiFY’s influence spans 50+ retail locations globally, including its signature CASETiFY Studio spaces where customers can customize products in real-time. Known for its high-profile collaborations with artists, brands, and creators, CASETiFY continues to push the boundaries of self-expression through technology. Available at CASETiFY.com .

Source