Cellid Announces the Release of “Cellid Precision Fit Lenses” for Next Generation AR Glasses with Diopter Correction

TOKYO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a leading developer of AR display technology and spatial recognition engines, today announced the launch of “Cellid Precision Fit Lenses,” a new lens that meets the need for diopter correction functionality as the AR glasses market grows. These innovative lenses seamlessly integrate diopter correction with advanced light field control1, enhancing visual clarity and overall usability. By significantly improving image quality and comfort, Cellid Precision Fit Lenses mark a major step forward in making AR glasses more accessible and practical for everyday use.

It is estimated that more than half of the world’s population wear glasses2, and the ability to correct vision when using AR glasses is a key factor in their widespread adoption. Leveraging its proprietary optical simulation and production technologies, Cellid developed AR glasses lenses (waveguide method) that are as thin and light as ordinary glasses lenses while providing clear images. In response to customer requests and potential needs, Cellid has now engineered “Cellid Precision Fit Lenses” with a vision correction function that responds to customer requests and potential needs.



Figure 1: How the real world looks with diopter correction Figure 2: How ride-field controlled AR images look

Key features of Cellid Precision Fit Lenses

Diopter correction function : Diopter adjustment allows you to see objects in the real world clearly for a more comfortable and immersive AR experience.

: Diopter adjustment allows you to see objects in the real world clearly for a more comfortable and immersive AR experience. Light field control function : Optimizes image clarity by dynamically adjusting the optical distance of AR images across usage scenarios

: Optimizes image clarity by dynamically adjusting the optical distance of AR images across usage scenarios Ease of mounting on AR glasses: Particularly when paired with Cellid’s full-lamination AR glasses lenses, these lenses can be easily fitted to AR glasses at conventional optical shops.

The Light Field Control function allows the user to fine-tune the viewing distance of the AR image by selecting the appropriate lens to be worn. For example, in a worksite environment, if users need to perform close-range work while referring to AR image manuals or work videos, they can wear Cellid Precision Fit Lenses optimized for their specific working distance, ensuring that AR visuals align seamlessly with their real-world tasks. This customization enhances clarity, precision, and overall comfort, providing a comfortable AR-assisted work experience.

Technical issues in development and future development

The main components of AR glasses—the lens (waveguide) and the diopter correction lens—have a structural contradiction, as the former is flat while the latter is curved. Additionally, several challenges must be addressed to make diopter correction lenses suitable for AR glasses practical, such as the increased edge thickness when conventional spherical lenses are designed to meet required strength standards.

Cellid has developed its proprietary SCL technology (Small base Curved Lens technology) to address these issues, leading to the commercialization of Cellid Precision Fit Lenses. The company continues to refine its design and manufacturing processes and plans to begin providing samples of an improved, thinner model in late April this year.

Comments from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

The new “Cellid Precision Fit Lenses” will significantly enhance the practicality of AR glasses, making immersive AR experiences more accessible for everyday use. We believe that by enabling a wide range of people to use AR glasses on a daily basis, their use will accelerate in diverse fields, regardless of industry, including manufacturing, education, retail, and entertainment. We will continue to contribute to the expansion of the AR market by leveraging our strengths in AR glasses design and manufacturing technologies centered on WaveGuide, as well as software technologies such as spatial recognition, while working with partners with whom we can grow together.”

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world’s largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the “Blending of Physical and Digital World,” making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.