CHANDO Launches 7th Generation Rejuvenation Repair Essence

The Brand Sets a New Benchmark for Chinese Skincare

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Late nights, revenge bedtime procrastination, and back-to-back social plans on weekends — these modern habits are taking a visible toll on skin. New data shows that the average age at which early signs of aging first appear in China has shifted earlier by about four years between 2018 and 2023. Researchers point to a clear link between premature wrinkles and today’s high-stress, sleep-deprived lifestyles[1].



CHANDO unveils the seventh-generation Rejuvenation Repairing Essence.

On April 23, the second China Anti-Fatigue-Aging Tech Forum and the launch of CHANDO’s seventh-generation Rejuvenation Repairing Essence (Xiao Zi Ping) concluded at TANK Shanghai. The event brought together experts from various fields to discuss skin aging and rejuvenation in the context of Chinese consumers’ skincare needs. In the spotlight: the upgraded seventh-generation version of CHANDO‘s signature fatigue-related anti-aging essence. Powered by HiMurchaSin® Yeast, the formula helps consumers achieve better skincare results without changing their daily routines. The launch also featured a surprise appearance by AI-native virtual singer YURI, along with other celebrities. Modern light-and-shadow artistry blended with Himalayan-inspired natural elements, delivering a distinctly tech-forward aesthetic.

Scientists Examine the Drivers of Accelerated Skin Aging

Fast-paced lives are accelerating skin aging among Chinese consumers. According to a study reported by China National Radio (CNR), a research team led by Wang Sijia at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences, analyzed facial skin aging and related lifestyle factors using large-scale, multi-time-point data from the Chinese population. The study found that the inflection point for overall wrinkle aging in the Chinese population arrived about four years earlier in 2023 than in 2018 — signaling a pattern of earlier onset, faster progression, and a shortened aging cycle[1]. The research also noted declining sleep duration and younger ages for starting smoking and drinking, pointing to a rise in fatigue-driven lifestyles. Multiple fatigue-related lifestyle factors were closely tied to earlier appearance of facial wrinkles.

In fact, skin aging from a fatigue-driven lifestyle is a biological process that can be scientifically addressed. Deng Haiteng, a tenured professor at Tsinghua University School of Life Sciences, explained the science behind modulating the skin’s aging process. According to Deng, life stress can impair mitochondria — the energy factories inside human cells. The key to rejuvenating skin, he said, is activating the cellular energy switch: PGC1α, a core target for mitochondrial regeneration.

From Lab to Vanity: How a Chinese-Made Ingredient Became the Core of a New Anti-Aging Formula

To address this biological mechanism, the R&D team led by Dr. Zou Yue, Vice President and Chief Scientist of CHANDO Group, used AI-powered computational biology to screen and engineer over 2.8 million yeast proteins. The result was HiMurchaSin® Ultra Anti-Peptide, a recently developed proprietary ingredient. According to CHANDO, HiMurchaSin® Ultra Anti-Peptide penetrates skin 8.5 times better than traditional tetrapeptides[2]. It targets PGC1α — the mitochondrial energy switch, increasing its expression by 1.7x[3]. This supports cellular energy production, promotes cell and collagen renewal, and helps improve skin firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Zheng Chunying, Chairman and President of CHANDO Group, said, "Core ingredients are the heart of beauty in cosmetics." He stressed that CHANDO has always prioritized in-house R&D and manufacturing. The goal is to control costs, efficiency, and supply stability — so Chinese consumers can access products that match or exceed global top-tier standards at more affordable prices. "We want to make advanced skincare technology accessible to everyone," Zheng said.

CHANDO‘s New Rejuvenation Repairing Essence Delivers Visible Results: Up to 5 Years Younger-Looking Skin in 8 Weeks[4] Built on technological innovation and ingredient-driven beauty, CHANDO officially unveiled the seventh generation of its Rejuvenation Repairing Essence. The new serum offers comprehensive upgrades in efficacy, user experience, and packaging.

Formula Highlights:

Contains the world’s first HiMurchaSin ® Ultra Anti-Peptide

Ultra Anti-Peptide Features 2x concentrated HiMurchaSin ® (7 million yeast essences per drop)

(7 million yeast essences per drop) Precisely targets PGC1α, the mitochondrial energy switch, to help restore a more youthful skin appearance

Blended with 99.9% L-Ergothioneine and polar probiotic extracts

Key Benefits: Firming, anti-wrinkle, brightening, and repair — all in one bottle. According to CHANDO, the formula targets fatigue-driven aging linked to modern lifestyles. Clinical claim: up to five years younger-looking skin in just eight weeks.

User Experience: The serum has a lightweight, water-like texture that absorbs quickly with no sticky residue. A subtle, calming fragrance helps reduce the sensation of stress and fatigue. The redesigned dropper and reservoir ensure every last drop gets used without waste. Every detail, from efficacy to experience, directly responds to real consumer feedback.

To validate performance, CHANDO partnered with SGS, a third-party testing organization, to conduct the 21-Day Anti-Aging Record real-user test. Participants reported visibly brighter skin, fewer fine lines, and a younger, more radiant complexion after consistent use. For those who frequently stay up late or work long hours, the seventh-generation Rejuvenation Repairing Essence is a targeted solution for fatigue-related skin concerns.

AI Performer and Celebrity Appearances Bring Energy to the Launch Event

The launch of CHANDO Rejuvenation Repairing Essence was conceived as a high-tech, immersive experience, reshaping consumer perceptions of the beauty brand. YURI, the AI-native virtual singer, opened with a science-themed stand-up routine. The virtual performer delivered a sharp, witty breakdown of skincare ingredients, offering a science-based perspective on the new serum. CHANDO’s youth brand ambassador then made a surprise appearance, interacting with the audience and sharing personal experience with the product, embodying the idea of staying energized and looking great despite a busy, stressful lifestyle. From science-led innovation to interactive storytelling, CHANDO revealed a new, more youthful side of Chinese beauty brands — bold, connected, and fun. The message to consumers: a skincare brand can be both results-driven and engaging.

With this technology-driven launch, CHANDO has demonstrated the strength and imagination of a Chinese skincare brand. By harnessing science and technology, the company aims to help consumers achieve a more effective skincare routine without changing their existing lifestyles. The seventh-generation CHANDO Rejuvenation Repairing Essence could well be a compelling solution for addressing visible skin aging in today’s fast-paced urban life.

Notes: [1] Source: According to a report by China National Radio (CNR), a research team led by Wang Sijia at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences, conducted a quantitative analysis of facial skin aging and related lifestyle factors using large-scale, multi-time-point data from the Chinese population.

https://apicnrapp.cnr.cn/html/share.html?id=30687118&ui=yzWva2G1DHw49wo0f/pp9haqPnZ6DIoiW2Up2eJMHi2EIHsLiC3DUMJpXyyTBwUL&action=share&type=1 [2] 8.5x: Refers to the penetration of HiMurchaSin® Ultra Anti-Peptide being 8.5 times that of tetrapeptide-10. CHANDO R&D Center internal data. [3] 1.7x: HiMurchaSin® Ultra Anti-Peptide increased PGC1α mRNA expression to 1.76 times the level of the control group — approximately 170% of baseline. CHANDO R&D Center internal data. [4] "Five years younger in just eight weeks": Based on third-party efficacy testing. Instrumental test results from 32 Chinese volunteers aged 22–50 after eight weeks of product use. Individual results may vary.

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