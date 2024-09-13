Cher, 78, says these flared pants (on sale for $17!) make her look ‘bootyfull’

Just because she’s Cher doesn’t mean she can’t wear a pair of comfy leggings or soft sweatpants on her days off. Everyone’s favorite diva and fashion icon has always had a down-to-earth side. She’s even posted about her love for an affordable pair of wide-leg stretchy pants you can get on Amazon. Yes, the 78-year-old is head over (her very high) heels for Arolina Palazzo Pants, on sale for as low as $17. “I love these. Feels slinky, lasts forever,” the star posted to X (formerly Twitter), before adding that she’s bought a few pairs.

Amazon Made of a stretchy, forgiving poly-spandex blend, these bell-bottom beauties have just the right ratio of support (up top) and flare (in the leg). Choose from more than 40 colors and patterns. Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When a superstar as iconic as Cher mentions liking anything, we listen. And when that something happens to be an attainable, affordable piece of clothing, so much the better! At their full price of $30, these pants are already a great deal, but $20 is an absolute steal. Even better, select colors, including the plain black are down to $17. (But just a heads up, prices may vary based on sizes and colors/prints.)

Why do I need these? 🤔

From petite to plus, buyers are thrilled with the fit. When one fan asked how they make your booty look, the Goddess of Pop replied “bootyfull” — yes, she actually said that! The super-comfy bell bottoms feel pajama-like but look nice enough to wear to work or dinner. Faux back pockets add interest without adding bulk. Want to work out in your Arolina Palazzo Pants? You can do that too — they’re washable.

I love these,my others Feel slinky,Lasts forever 19$.

Cool/Hot Doesn’t Have to break ur bank. you Might Want 2 Wait till I Get My Order 2 See if fit Is still the Same.There’s

A million patterns/Colors pic.twitter.com/XbUTR9XkGE — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2021

The slinky slacks come in tons of colors and patterns, from black to camo to pink polka dot. Some reviewers describe the comfy fabric as thin, so darker colors might be best for wearing out of the house. Thanks to the affordable price, you can grab multiples right off the bat — solids and stripes for every day, and maybe a fun floral for vacation.

If we could turn back time, we’d already own these pants. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 30,000 five-star reviewers say they aren’t strong enough to live without these affordable, stylish pants — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Pros 👍

Said one satisfied shopper: “I love, love, love them. They are so comfortable. The style is very flattering. They cover a multitude of problems. They are totally wash-and-wear — the wrinkles fall out. I was so impressed that I ordered another color and will probably order a third pair. The material is so silky.”

“[I’m] taking these little gems overseas to wear with a silk blouse and jacket to a concert and probably out to dinner a few times,” shared a happy jet-setter. “They’re perfect for travel, and the wide leg makes them just right for dressy occasions.”

“I hesitate to wear shorts in the summer, even though I live in the summer heat of Arizona,” explained a third buyer. “These pants are perfect. They cover my legs while keeping me cool. They are very stylish and I have received many compliments on how they fit.”

Cons 👎

According to one generally pleased reviewer, “The only negative thing … is that the light colors show everything … so that may be a problem for some people.” That said, they called them “a really great ‘business casual’ type of pant.”

“The only problem I have with them is that they are a bit long,” said a final fan. “I am 5-foot-4, I weigh 142 pounds and they tend to pool a bit under the back of my feet. They don’t trip me or anything, but if it is wet outside, the bottoms will get wet. I still love them.”

Amazon Now the only question is this: Are you gonna stick to something basic or try something bold? $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Save $11 Editor-approved

Style

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17$22 Save $5

Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan Save $32 with coupon

Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater Save $32 with coupon

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Save $22 with coupon | Lowest price ever

View comments

Source