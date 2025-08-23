‘Chic and comfy’: Amazon’s mega-popular matching sweatsuit is down to just $33

We’re always on the hunt for matching sets. And as the summer wraps up and we set about mothballing our go-to dresses, finding a toss-it-on outfit that requires zero thought — you know, like a sweatsuit — is everything. Alas, many from the big-name athleisure brands can really set you back, but we found a set on Amazon that’s just as cute and easy … and on sale for just $33, down from $47. It’s called the Prettygarden Two-Piece Tracksuit, it’s cute as all get-out and it’s available in a massive range of colors.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We’ve seen plenty of matching sweatsuits that ring in at upwards of $100 per piece, so the full price on this set ($47) is fair enough — but the discount brings this comfy set down to just $33. Needless to say, we don’t expect it to dip again even more as the temps begin to drop. (Note that prices vary by color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This tracksuit looks put together and intentional, requires next to no effort and is comfy as can be. Made from a super soft, thin, skin-friendly knit (a poly/spandex blend), you’ll never want to take this thing off. The crewneck long-sleeve top tucks perfectly into the drawstring pants for the ultimate loungewear look.

Wear it for shopping, travel and even to bed — this set is versatile and adorable. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The set comes in 32 colors and sizes small to 3XL, so you’re almost certain to find your perfect fit. With 14,000 five-star fans, here’s what Amazon shoppers have to say about this curve-loving, versatile outfit.

Pros 👍

“Fits perfectly, is made of very soft fabric,” said a five-star reviewer. “The sleeves are flattering and overall this set is both stylish and comfortable. It washed beautifully and did not shrink when dried on low heat setting. This is not a ‘run outside in cold weather set’ without additional layering. It can even be dressed up for a casual night out.”

“Obsessed is an understatement,” said a fan. “I can live in this lounge set and cannot wait to buy more colors! I have A small waist and bigger butt area. But absolutely perfect and flattering!”

“The outfit is incredibly comfortable and well-made, perfect for long travels, wrote a happy shopper. “The fabric feels soft against the skin, and the fit is just right. It kept me cozy throughout my trip and looks great too.”

Another reviewer said this set is the best go-everywhere outfit. “Chic and comfy! I love this so much,” said the satisfied shopper. “I have ordered three more colors! I wore the black with my cute ankle boots, and everyone was saying how fancy I looked. Great thing is, I went home, took the booties off and went to bed.”

Cons 👎

This customer shared a caveat: “The suit is sooo soft and lose and comfortable. The only issue for me is that I am under five feet and there is no elasticity in the leg cuff. The leg bottom drapes — BUT I am ordering a couple more because of the comfort.”

Another wearer noted, “True to size and nice shape. Just thinner than I was expecting.” They added, however, “Will be perfect for leisure days around the house.”