Coffee, snails and game shows: Vietnamese beauty queen and actress shares her top picks for Ho Chi Minh City

Pho may be one of Vietnam’s most iconic dishes, but for Ho Chi Minh City native Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, it is the humble plate of com tam that wins her heart.

The dish translates to “broken rice,” referencing the rice grains left from the milling process during harvest. Broken rice grains were considered inferior, making them harder to sell, so farmers would feed them to their families instead of throwing them away.

Over time, this “poor man’s rice” has evolved into an iconic Vietnamese dish, especially in Ho Chi Minh City.

The dish brings back fond memories of childhood, Thuy Tien, who was crowned Miss Grand International in 2021, told CNBC Travel’s Downtime.

“When I was a child, I always ate com tam on my way to high school,” the actress and beauty queen shared.

Com tam is her first meal when she returns to Vietnam after a long trip aboard, she added.

Thuy Tien recommends visiting these places in Ho Chi Minh City:

Trung Nguyên Legend Coffee World is one of Vietnam’s leading coffee brands, and its G7 instant coffee is exported to many countries. Thuy Tien, who is a brand ambassador for Trung Nguyên Legend, shares how coffee meditation can be practiced. 07 Nguyễn Văn Chiêm, Bến Nghé, District 1

Quán Cơm Tấm Hồng Calmette offers one of the best com tams in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Thuy Tien. The iconic staple is usually served with grilled pork. 134 Đường Hoàng Diệu, Phường 9, District 4

Đoàn lô tô Sài Gòn Tân Thời is a troupe made up of LGBTQ+ cabaret performers fusing songs and a form of bingo in their shows.1 The game show performance is similar to a type of folk art in the south, and there are different performing troupes across Vietnam. 141 Bắc Hải, Phường 14, District 10

Quán Ốc Sáu Nở is one of numerous no-frills stalls selling seafood and snails along Vinh Khanh Food Street (Phố ẩm thực Vĩnh Khánh). Here, you can experience Vietnam’s nhậu culture, which is all about feasting and being merry. 128 Vĩnh Khánh, Phường 8, District 4

Watch the video above for Thuy Tien’s guided tour.