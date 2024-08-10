Colin Farrell’s message about his son, who has Angelman syndrome, is resonating with fans and disability advocates alike

Colin Farrell’s message about his son is resonating with fans and disability advocates alike.

In an interview published earlier this week, the In Bruges star, 48, spoke to People about his 20-year-old son James, who has Angelman syndrome. Farrell shared that many people age out of programs set up to support those with disabilities at age 21, leaving them and their caregivers at a loss for resources. James turns 21 in September.

“All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind,” Farrell, who is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation to help bridge this gap in care, told the magazine.

Farrell and his ex-wife, James’s mother model Kim Bordenave, filed to become co-conservators for James in 2021, when he was 17. This allows them to make medical and other care decisions for their son.

While Farrell has financial resources to provide a live-in caregiver for James — whom he says he is “proud of” every day — the Batman star wants “greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life.”

What is Angelman syndrome?

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder, typically caused by a changed gene on chromosome 15. Worldwide, roughly 500,000 people live with the condition.

Physically, many people with Angelman syndrome present as having a happy, excitable attitude, and are often smiling and laughing. Symptoms include developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, seizures and issues with movement and balance. Most people with the condition require lifelong care.

How are people reacting to Farrell’s interview?

People’s Instagram post about Farrell’s interview is full of comments from caregivers and fans thanking the actor for speaking up about this issue. One commenter wrote, “My daughter lives with Angelman syndrome and I’m very grateful to Colin and People magazine for raising awareness.” Another shared, “I took in my brother with Down syndrome/autism after our mom passed away in 2016, he’s turning 35 at the end of this month, YES! the world needs to be kind to our adult children with special needs.”

“Thank you for all you do for getting information and awareness out there,” another commented. “Our son Jackson is 25 years old and we struggle sometimes for help and assistance! This would be amazing.”

What experts are saying

Disability advocates also praised Farrell for speaking up about this topic. Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, tells Yahoo Life that Farrell’s story resonated with the community on many levels, and it highlighted the unique challenges that families face, as well as “the strength and resilience” that come from those experiences. In the United States, 30% of people over the age of 50 are caregivers, per this month’s University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. Of that number, 23% of the caregivers look after someone with an intellectual or developmental disability.

“I absolutely think it’s vital for more parents to share their stories,” Moore says. “When parents speak out, it not only raises awareness but also creates a sense of community and understanding. It helps other parents and caregivers feel less isolated in their journey, knowing they’re not alone in what they’re going through. It also provides valuable insights and perspectives that can lead to better support and resources for families affected by Angelman Syndrome.”

Katy Neas, CEO of disability advocacy organization The Arc, tells Yahoo Life that while Farrell has financial resources that many other families don’t, he also highlighted the ways in which caring for a loved one with disabilities can impact even the most fortunate among us.

“There are shortages of housing and support staff across the country, and families are really struggling to figure out how to put in place those support systems for their family member,” she explains. “What we hear almost every day is, ‘What happens when I die? Who’s going to take care of my child, my adult child, or my sibling? What do I do then?’”

However, Farrell’s interview mostly highlights how Farrell adores his son, because he’s his son, Neas says.

“The families that we’re engaged with, they look at their family member who has a disability as someone they love just the way they love everybody else,” she says. “That’s why people work so hard to make sure their family members get the support that they need. They are a treasured member of their family, and they’re not some problem that needs to be solved. That was a really powerful takeaway of that story.”

