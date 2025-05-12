Corpse of 16th-century Catholic saint found ‘perfectly preserved’ goes on display, astonishing worshippers

WARNING: This article contains graphic images. Reader discretion is advised.

The well-preserved body of an early modern saint was put on display in Spain on Sunday, months after she was discovered “miraculously incorrupt” last year.

St. Teresa of Jesus, also called St. Teresa of Avila, was a Discalced Carmelite nun who was born in 1515 and died in 1582. This weekend, her body was put on public display in Alba de Tormes, Spain, for the first time since 1914.

Pictures show Catholics visibly taken aback by the display, which was part of the opening ceremony of public veneration, on Sunday.

Observers were seen covering their mouths, crying and praying at the sight of the Spanish saint.

The body of St. Teresa was dressed in a nun’s habit during the showing. Though the remains appeared mostly skeletal, certain areas appeared extremely well-preserved, including her foot.

In September, officials from the Diocese of Avila opened St. Teresa’s tomb and reported that she appeared exactly the same as when her tomb was first exhumed in 1914.

“The uncovered parts, which are the face and foot, are the same as they were in 1914,” Fr. Marco Chiesa said at the time.

“There is no color, there is no skin color, because the skin is mummified, but it is seen, especially in the middle of the face.”

He added, “[It] looks good. Expert doctors see Teresa’s face almost clearly.”

Researchers were also able to uncover insight into the female saint’s medical history, as she had suffered from chronic pain that eventually rendered her immobile.

Chiesa found calcareous spines, or heel spurs, that “made walking almost impossible” for St. Teresa.

The Catholic official said, “Sometimes, looking at a body, you discover more than the person had [spoken about].”

He added, “She walked [to] Alba de Tormes and then died, but her desire was to continue and move forward, despite the physical defects.”

In March, Spanish newspaper Salamanca RTV Al Día reported that the Discalced Carmelites received a 53-page preliminary analysis of the saint’s condition, which a professor described as “perfectly preserved.”

“The right foot, left hand, heart and left arm are perfectly preserved, with intact skin, subcutaneous tissues and muscles in place and no signs of degradation,” Italian anthropology professor Luigi Capasso said to the outlet.

Preserved strands of brown hair were also reported by officials, though they appeared to be covered by the nun’s headdress on Sunday.

The saint also still retains one right eyelid and a dark iris, along with nasal tissue, according to Salamanca RTV Al Día.

Officials believe that St. Teresa remained in such extraordinary condition due to the dry atmosphere of her tomb.

Excessive moisture typically accelerates the decomposing process, and Capasso reported that he had taken care to “block any future degradation, mechanical or biological.”

“This preservation, more than 400 years after her death, transmits a serenity that reflects how she faced her departure,” the professor said.

“It is a truly unique natural phenomenon.”

