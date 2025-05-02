CPHI South East Asia 2025: Your gateway to ASEAN’s expanding pharmaceutical landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Southeast Asia’s pharmaceutical industry rapidly evolves—driven by regulatory harmonization, innovation, and growing healthcare demand—CPHI South East Asia 2025 provides a vital platform to connect with regional stakeholders, showcase breakthroughs, and unlock business opportunities across the ASEAN region.



CPHI South East Asia 2025 will be held from 16-18 July 2025 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Taking place for the first time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 16–18 July 2025, the event will bring together 8,000+ professionals, 400+ global exhibitors, and curated buyers from across Asia and beyond—positioning it as the region’s most impactful pharma event.

Unlock Growth Across ASEAN’s Pharma Markets

From Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines to Malaysia, Southeast Asia is one of the world’s most dynamic pharmaceutical regions. Governments are investing in local manufacturing, reforming regulatory systems, and opening doors to international partnerships.

Malaysia, as this year’s host, plays a central role in this growth. [1]The country’s pharmaceutical market is expected to rise from RM11.2 billion in 2022 to RM15.5 billion by 2027, supported by the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, which incentivizes the production of APIs, biologics, and vaccines.

[2] Strategically located between Singapore and Indonesia, Malaysia offers streamlined access to regional distributors, CDMOs, and packaging partners—making Kuala Lumpur a strategic gateway to ASEAN-wide expansion.

Source: 1. MIDA, MITI Malaysia 2. ASEAN Pharmaceutical Industry Report

At CPHI South East Asia 2025, you’ll be able to:

Access to high-growth markets across ASEAN with strong government backing for international pharma collaboration

First-mover advantage in a fresh, opportunity-rich environment

Direct connections with regional buyers, distributors, and contract manufacturers

Connect through strategic matchmaking with pre-qualified buyers from across ASEAN.

Event Highlights

Innovation Showcase

Discover a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical innovations—from APIs, generic APIs, and excipients to biopharmaceuticals, herbal medicine, natural extracts, and finished dosage formulations. Explore the latest in custom manufacturing, drug delivery systems, pharma packaging, analytical & lab equipment, and pharmaceutical machinery & technology—all in one place.

Conference

Hear from regulators, manufacturers, and experts on key topics including clinical trials, regulatory harmonization, and ASEAN market access.

Match & Meet (Business Matching Program)

Connect through pre-arranged meetings with verified buyers actively sourcing products and partnerships.

Special Zones & Activities

Discover immersive experiences and dedicated features including the International Pavilions, Sustainability Square, Pharma Quest (Competition), and more—designed to foster innovation, education, and cross-border collaboration.

Venue: MITEC, Kuala Lumpur

Dates: 16–18 July 2025

Explore more at: https://www.cphi.com/sea

Register to visit at: https://cphisea.imasia-passport.com/

