Saturday, May 31, 2025
Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC: How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final
Lifestyle

Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC: How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final

By admin
Four months of competition between some of North and Central America’s best soccer teams will culminate this weekend at the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. The tournament started back in February with 27 teams, 18 from North America, six from Central America and three from the Caribbean, playing in knockout rounds to advance. This final match, between LIGA MX team Cruz Azul and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS) will take place on Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City.

Here’s how you can tune in to Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

How to watch the Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC CONCACAF Champions Cup final:

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, ViX (in Spanish)

What channel is the Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC game on?

The CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Cruz Azul and Whitecaps FC will be broadcast live on FS1.

Where to stream the Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC game:

You can tune into FS1 on streaming platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

Fubo TV gives you access to FS1, FS2 and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for sports fans but it’s one of the most comprehensive ways to catch events like the CONCACAF Champions League and many others all year-round, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package.

Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Right now you can get $25 off your first month of any Fubo tier. And you can try all this free, too!

Try free at Fubo

DIRECTV has the channels you need to watch hundreds of live sporting events including the CONCACAF Champions League. With access to the CW, Fox, FS2 & 40+ regional sports networks, it’s one of the most comprehensive places to watch sports. After a free trial, packages start at $59.99 for your first month. 

Try free at DirecTV

Other ways to watch CONCACAF Soccer without cable:

