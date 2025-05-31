Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC: How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final

Four months of competition between some of North and Central America’s best soccer teams will culminate this weekend at the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. The tournament started back in February with 27 teams, 18 from North America, six from Central America and three from the Caribbean, playing in knockout rounds to advance. This final match, between LIGA MX team Cruz Azul and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS) will take place on Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City.

Here’s how you can tune in to Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

How to watch the Cruz Azul vs. Whitecaps FC CONCACAF Champions Cup final:

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, ViX (in Spanish)

What channel is the Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC game on?

The CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Cruz Azul and Whitecaps FC will be broadcast live on FS1.

Where to stream the Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC game:

You can tune into FS1 on streaming platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

Other ways to watch CONCACAF Soccer without cable:

